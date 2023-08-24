SKIMS has an exciting new launch!

Kim Kardashian's brand of apparel, shapewear and more dropped a new men's collection Thursday.

The new release includes three different categories of products: cotton, stretch and sport. The line will include ultra-soft boxers, tanks, T-shirts and other basics. In a press release, SKIMS described the line as "rooted in comfort, fit and superior movement, to provide the first layer to make every man feel like he can take on any challenge with confidence and ease."

The collection's related campaign imagery features international soccer icon Neymar Jr., San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa and NBA All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

SKIMS men's collection SKIMS

This latest collection comes amid a handful of other new SKIMS launches, including the Ultimate Bra, which Kardashian described as giving wearers the "perfect lift, perfect shape and perfect feel."

Check out the new men's drop as well as some additional SKIMS picks below!

