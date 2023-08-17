SKIMS has launched what it claims is the "most innovative bra ever": The SKIMS Ultimate Bra.
This remarkable bra is reinventing the traditional push-up bra and according to the brand has undergone years of development. In a video posted to SKIMS' official Instagram account last week, founder Kim Kardashian described the bra as having the "perfect lift, perfect shape and perfect feel."
The bra is available in 10 core SKIMS colorways and 34 sizes, from 32A-44F. It is designed with a natural teardrop shape that contours your body without any lines or ridges and sits seamlessly under your clothing.
As with most SKIMS products, we suspect this new design will sell out fast, so be sure to shop while you can.
