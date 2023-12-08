During the winter season, there is simply nothing better than feeling cozy.

Look no further if you are searching for a comforting gift idea for a friend or family member who loves cuddling up with a good book or adventuring on a brisk winter walk.

"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto has curated the following list for times when the weather outside is frightful.

Coziest puffer

"Puffers are one of our favorite winter trends right now because you don't have to sacrifice warmth for fashion," Bergamotto said.

Plus, this coat from Quince meets the certified Responsible Down Standard, which ensures the best practices in animal welfare and responsible sourcing. Beyond that, some of the features are unbeatable, from the removable hood to the fleece-lined pockets, and knit storm cuffs with thumbholes.

48% off Quince Responsible Down Puffer Jacket $129.90

$250 Quince Shop Now

Coziest boots

If you didn't already know, Koolaburra by UGG is the sister brand to UGG with an incredible price point, but that same warm and toasty effect on your feet.

"The mini is a trending style that's perfect for tweens, teens and their moms! This suede mini has a faux fur lining with an ankle tab that makes them easy to pull on and off," said Bergamotto.

11% off Koolabura KOOLA MINI II $74.99

$84.99 Koolabura Shop Now

Coziest hat

"A winter hat is the kind of gift that everyone will be grateful for," Bergamotto added. "It's practical and timely, and can be a chic punctuation to your outerwear."

Amazon FURTALK Winter Hats $15.99 Amazon Shop Now

Coziest blanket

If you haven't jumped on the Barefoot Dreams blanket bandwagon yet, why are you waiting?

"Made with a buttery soft microfiber fabric, these are a go-to gift for anyone!" Bergamotto said.

41% off Nordstrom Rack Luxe Heathered Stripe Throw Blanket $69.97

$120 Nordstrom Rack Shop Now

Coziest robe

"This Sherpa robe is peak cozy," Bergamotto said.

The best part of all: It's machine-washable, super luxurious and you can have it monogramed.

Mark & Graham COZY SHERPA ROBE $49 Mark & Graham Shop Now

Coziest Belt Bag

lululemon's famous everywhere belt bag can now be worn every season, with material that pairs well with coats and layers.

"Same roomy storage and organized interior as the belt bag you know and love, but with a super soft, textured fleece and three cozy colors," said Bergamotto.

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece $58 lululemon Shop Now

Coziest slippers

These snuggly temperature-regulating slippers will keep your feet warm all winter long. They're made with 100% Australian shearling and comes in a variety of neutral colors, including pinks, blues and some animal prints.

With over 12,000 five-star reviews, Bergamotto said these indoor-outdoor slippers "will be a welcome gift for anyone this year."

Amazon Dearfoams Women's Fireside Sydney Shearling Fur Indoor/Outdoor Scuff Slipper $49.95 Amazon Shop Now

Coziest gloves

There's nothing worse than choosing between using your phone or exposing your hands to the cold air. These cable knit texting gloves do it all! The Amazon top-seller is not only practical with keeping your fingers toasty, but they can also match everything, as they're available in over 50 colors.

Bergamotto said "they're stretchy, super comfy" and "fit most hands."

Amazon C.C Unisex Cable Knit Winter Warm Anti-Slip Touchscreen Texting Gloves $19.95 Amazon Shop Now

