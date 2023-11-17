It's beginning to look a lot like the holiday season.

If you're entering your hosting era, now is the time to stock up on all the right essentials.

From innovative micro-sized ovens that can air-fry, bake, roast and more to fabulous frying pans that will last you well into the new year, there are several must-haves to keep in mind.

"GMA" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto rounded up some of the top picks -- see and shop some of the most standout essentials for entertaining your loved ones during the holidays.

Best frying pan

Williams Sonomo GreenPan Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick Fry Pan $99.95 Willams Sonoma Shop Now

"It's no surprise that Stanley Tucci has a cookware collaboration: The man is passionate about cooking and delicious food!" Bergamotto says. "But were we all a little surprised that this line is super efficacious and chic, chic, chic? Pleasantly! Tucci was heavily involved with industry-leader GreenPan to create an innovative and aesthetic-pleasing line. And he really nailed it with these fry pans -- made with state-of-the-art ceramic nonstick, they're incredibly durable and perform at the highest level. They have a cast stainless-steel handle and are both oven safe. Plus, everything is made in Italy and GreenPan's ceramic nonstick coating is their most advanced PFAS-free nonstick yet: It lasts longer and makes every meal healthier."

Best bakeware set

25% off Caraway Bakeware Set $220.50

$295 Caraway Shop Now

Boasting over 5,000 positive reviews, this five-piece bakeware set is a holiday host's dream," Bergamotto says. "From internet-famous cookware brand Caraway, this ceramic-coated set is free of toxic chemicals and includes two baking sheets, a muffin pan, rectangle pan, and cabinet organizers. Reviewers were really wowed by just how nonstick these pans are: Veggies roasted to crisp perfection slid right off the baking sheet. Another positive and very common review? They're a breeze to clean!"

Best all-in-one

12% off Our Place Wonder Oven $170

$195 Our Place

Black Friday Sale Shop Now

"There's a reason the Wonder Oven has gone viral: It's amazing!" Bergamotto exclaims. "Beyond its adorableness, it's great for small spaces and can air-fry, bake, roast, toast, reheat and broil. It uses steam infusion, so you avoid soggy food and instead get nice crispy bites on the outside with perfectly cooked, tender insides. It has nearly 500 positive reviews, comes in six colors and is on sale right now for $25 off! The perfect way to cook those Thanksgiving sides or reheat those leftovers!"

Best tabletop fire kit

Amazon Solo Stove Mesa XL Tabletop Fire Pit with Stand $99.99 Amazon Shop Now

"What's more fun in the fall than gathering around the fire around dessert time? This tabletop fire pit from Solo makes it so easy. Designed for backyard or city settings, the Mesa XL is great for terraces, balconies or garden areas. You can use it with wood or pellets, and it will burn for about an hour without having to refuel. Shockingly lightweight, it's portable and brings the fireplace to any space -- perfect for the fall and winter holidays, and post-meal fireside chats."

Best ice maker

Walmart Igloo IGLICEBSC26BK Automatic Self-Cleaning 26-Pound Ice Maker $99.99 Walmart Shop Now

"Nugget ice makers are surging in popularity thanks to their small size and chewable texture. Perfect for serving holiday cocktails this season, or for your iced coffees or smoothies all year long. This top-rated one from igloo is self-cleaning, fits on your countertop and can make nine different cubes, large or small, in just under seven minutes," Bergamotto says.

Best glass food storage set

Amazon Glass Food Storage Containers Set with Leakproof Lids $38.09 Amazon Shop Now

"There's a reason over 2,000 of these were purchased just in this last month -- they're incredible quality and incredibly priced. For under $40, you get 12 containers and 12 lids that lock airtight, and have over 40,000 reviews. This set has an array of sizes from 11 ounces to 32 ounces, and won't warp or crack. They're also dishwasher safe, so easy to use and easy to clean."

Best baking dishes

Amazon STAUB Ceramics Rectangular Baking Dish Set $49.95 Amazon Shop Now

"Whether you want to use them for sweet potato casserole or for stuffing, or even for pumpkin brownies, you can't go wrong with these beautiful baking dishes from industry-leader Staub. Made from a high-quality ceramic stoneware, these are scratch-resistant and retain heat remarkably well. You can use them in the microwave, freezer, broiler and they are oven safe for over 500 degrees."

Best festive serving platter

25% off Pottery Barn Rustic Pumpkin Serving Platter $44.50

$59.50 Pottery Barn Shop Now

"We love the timelessness of this festive autumnal serving platter. But it's not just the aesthetics we're into, this pumpkin platter is super functional. Use it for appetizers, charcuterie or desserts! It's also microwave- and dishwasher-safe, making it a win-win for holiday hosts."