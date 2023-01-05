We get it: Dry lips are super annoying.

So as we adjust our skin care routine for wintery conditions, it's important to remember to take care of our lips.

We've rounded up four of the best lip care products to help you shop, including an exfoliator to buff and smooth your dry lips and a lip mask you can layer on at night.

Check it all out below!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Best overall lip balm

For a super-dense balm that's great for your lips (and for healing dry cuticles, keeping eyebrows in place, taming flyaway hairs, and more), try the Lanolips Original 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Ulta The Original 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm Price: $16.95 • From: Ulta Shop Now

Best tinted balm

This balm is formulated with castor oil, beeswax, and lanolin, leaving lips smooth and hydrated. It's available in multiple hues, including Rose -- a "barely-there pink tint" -- and Mango -- a "peachy rose tint" -- among others.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Best lip scrub

Fresh's lip polish gently buffs and smooths dry, flaky lips and leaves them hydrated and nourished with shea butter and jojoba oil.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Best value lip balm

Stock up on lip balm (or gift to your friends and family) with this four-pack from Burt's Bees.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Amazon Burt's Bees Lip Balm, Moisturizing Lip Care, 4-pack Price : $9.82 • 6% Savings Amazon Original: $10.47 Shop Now

Best lip mask

This hydrating lip mask hydrates and delivers antioxidants while you sleep.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK