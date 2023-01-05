We get it: Dry lips are super annoying.
So as we adjust our skin care routine for wintery conditions, it's important to remember to take care of our lips.
We've rounded up four of the best lip care products to help you shop, including an exfoliator to buff and smooth your dry lips and a lip mask you can layer on at night.
Check it all out below!
Best overall lip balm
For a super-dense balm that's great for your lips (and for healing dry cuticles, keeping eyebrows in place, taming flyaway hairs, and more), try the Lanolips Original 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm.
The Original 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm
Price: $16.95 • From: Ulta
Best tinted balm
This balm is formulated with castor oil, beeswax, and lanolin, leaving lips smooth and hydrated. It's available in multiple hues, including Rose -- a "barely-there pink tint" -- and Mango -- a "peachy rose tint" -- among others.
Glossier Balm Dotcom
Price: $12 • From: Glossier
Best lip scrub
Fresh's lip polish gently buffs and smooths dry, flaky lips and leaves them hydrated and nourished with shea butter and jojoba oil.
fresh Sugar Lip Polish Exfoliator
Price: $19 • From: fresh
Best value lip balm
Stock up on lip balm (or gift to your friends and family) with this four-pack from Burt's Bees.
Best lip mask
This hydrating lip mask hydrates and delivers antioxidants while you sleep.