Rhode's Pineapple Refresh Cleanser has entered the chat.

On Thursday, Rhode, along with its founder, Hailey Bieber, officially launched the brand's first daily cleanser, a balm-to-lather cleanser that gently removes makeup and cleanses and hydrates your skin. Take it from us: It will leave your skin feeling soft, clean and refreshed.

According to Rhode's website, the cleanser's key ingredients include polyglutamic acid to lock in moisture, green tea extract to sooth and calm skin and protect it from environmental stressors, and pineapple enzyme, a natural exfoliant.

"I am so, so excited about this and so happy that it's finally here," Bieber said in a YouTube video introducing viewers to the cleanser. Bieber added that this product has been four years in the making, and now she uses it every night "without fail."

"It has become my favorite, favorite, favorite cleanser."

rhode skin Pineapple Refresh daily cleanser $28 rhode skin Shop Now

The cleanser launches with a new tropical campaign featuring Bieber, Ajok Daing, Candice Swanepoel and Bianca Blakeney.

Photo courtesy of Rhode. Photo courtesy of Rhode.

With its latest addition, Rhode's skin care collection now includes the Pineapple Refresh cleanser, Glazing Milk, Peptide Glazing Fluid, Barrier Restore Cream, Peptide Lip Treatments and Peptide Lip Tints.

