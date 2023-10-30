Can you believe it's been a year since the launch of The Right Stuff?

To celebrate the anniversary, "GMA" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto is bringing you exclusive discounts that are up to 50% off on some top-selling must-haves from past segments and beyond.

From Stanley's Quick Flip GO Bottles to Drunk Elephant's C-Firm Fresh Day Serum, there's something for everyone from these and additional retailers such as Brooklinen, Herschel, Dagne Dover and Zappos.

Scroll down to shop the picks!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Herschel

Herschel Herschel Heritage Hardshell Large Luggage + 30% off with code Morning30 $325

Herschel Herschel Heritage Hardshell Carry On Luggage + 30% off with code Morning30 $225

Herschel Herschel Heritage Hardshell Large Carry On Luggage + 30% off with code Morning30 $250

Herschel Herschel Heritage Hardshell Medium Luggage + 30% off with code Morning30 $300

It's easy to see why so many have become fans of Herschel's Heritage Luggage line, which comes in a variety of styles and colors, features smart storage and inset wheels for smooth traveling, and are made with 70% recycled polycarbonate.

Brooklinen

Brooklinen Brooklinen Organic Cotton Core Sheet Set (Full) + 40% off with code GMA40 $219

This Right Stuff favorite features a 300-thread count and garment-washed finish, a feather-light percale weave and are also GOTS-certified, a must for organic products.

Dagne Dover

Dagne Dover Dagne Dover Landon Neoprene Carryall Bag (Medium) + 40% off with code GMA40 $185

This female-founded brand has built the ultimate fashionable and functional bag, which features a 13" laptop sleeve, luggage sleeve, removable key leash, shoe bag, exterior phone/ID pocket, air mesh zip top pouch and a water bottle holder.

Drunk Elephant

Drunk Elephant Drunk Elephant C-Firma Fresh Day Serum + 30% off with code GMA30 $78

Fresh, firm and bright -- but not just the packaging, we're talking about your skin after you use the C-Firma Fresh Day Serum, which utilizes an airless pump to release its vitamin C-based formula.

Stanley

Stanley Stanley Quick Flip GO Bottle (36 oz) + 40% off with code QUICKFLIP40 $28

Stanley Stanley Quick Flip GO Bottle (36 oz) + 40% off with code QUICKFLIP40 $25

The ultimate spill-proof bottle features double-wall insulation, ease of use even with one hand, and is highly rated for its ability to keep liquids hot for up to 10 hours or cold for up to 18 hours.

Zappos

Zappos Free People Isla Moto Boot + 50% off with code GMASECRET $178

Zappos Steve Madden Highline + 50% off with code GMASECRET $100

The Free People Moto Boot for women serves up an edgy vibe with dual-buckled straps but and easy- zip closure, while the classic Steve Madden Chelsea boot shape is versatile enough for men to dress up or down.