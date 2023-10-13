October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and many major retailers are showing their support by donating a portion of their proceeds to breast cancer research.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, 1 in 8 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. You might be wondering how you can show your support for those who are fighting a very encompassing and draining battle.

"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto has rounded up some brands below that are showing their support this month with donations through select products, which you can shop below.

Scroll on to check our picks for the brands that are giving back.

Kendra Scott Grayson Gold Crystal Pendant Necklace

Kendra Scott Jewelry is known for its philanthropic brand missions.

"Made in one of their most popular designs, the Kendra Scott Grayson Necklace in Pink Ombre gives a beautiful nod to those who've been impacted by breast cancer," Bergamotto said.

"Plus, as part of their Breast Cancer Awareness collection, 20% of the purchase price will benefit The Kendra Scott Foundation to support breast cancer awareness and advocacy efforts year-round."

Kendra Scott Grayson Gold Crystal Pendant Necklace

Tifosi Breast Cancer Awareness collection

According to Bergamotto, these pretty-in-pink shades from Tifosi can be worn year-round and a portion of the proceeds from each sale is donated to the Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation.

TIFOSI Grayson Gold Crystal Pendant Necklace in Pink Ombre

Vionic Gemma Scuff Slipper

"Not only are these cute kicks podiatrist-approved, but you can help benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation with every arch-supported, very comfortable step you take," Bergamotto said.

Beyond just comfort, the Vionic brand will donate a minimum of $50,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation based on the sales of the Vionic x BCRF Project Pink collection from now through the end of October.

Vionic Gemma Scuff Slipper

UrbanStems

"We're thrilled to spread the word that for the sixth year, UrbanStems is offering five pink bouquets and plants during the month of October that will support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation -- with a contribution of $10,000 from these purchases," Bergamotto said.

Urban Stems Breast Cancer Awareness Collection

Aqua x Kerri Rosenthal Heart Patch Sweater

This vibrant pink sweater is a Bloomingdale's exclusive and is under $100!

"Kerri Rosenthal, artist, designer, and mother of a breast cancer thriver, was inspired to take her signature vibrant artwork and design a line of clothing, accessories and home decor in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month," Bergamotto explained.

AQUA x Kerri Rosenthal Heart Patch Sweater - 100% Exclusive

LeMel Opal Breast Cancer Awareness Bracelet

This female-founded brand, started by two sisters, is giving back this month with its Opal Breast Cancer Awareness Bracelet.

"They'll be donating 25% of proceeds from the purchase of this gold bead bracelet with a sparkling aurora pink opal to the Regarding Cancer Foundation," Bergamotto shared. "A delicate accessory with a strong impact!"

Opal Breast Cancer Awareness Bracelet

Sticky Be Socks Be Brave Breast Cancer Awareness Socks

Sticky Be will donate 20% of sales of the Be Brave Breast Cancer Grip socks to the Pink Fund, which provides financial support to help meet basic needs and allow breast cancer patients in active treatment to focus on healing.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or gifting to a friend, these cozy socks are for you.

Be Brave Breast Cancer Grip Socks (Grey/Pink)

Estée Lauder Empowered In Pink Pure Color Lipstick Collection

According to Bergamotto, 100% of the purchase price of this pretty-in-pink kit goes to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The set is being sold at Ulta, which is also running a Gorgeous Ways to Give campaign that aims to donate $50 million to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation by 2024.