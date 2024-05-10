Looking to up your breakfast game? It might be time to upgrade your kitchen equipment to accommodate making a variety of tasty morning treats like waffles, pancakes, espresso and more.
Here to help us discover the best products for the job is lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto.
Below you'll find reliable, handy machines and gadgets to make your morning routine run smoothly.
Whether you have five minute to whip up an on-the-go breakfast or you're planning a brunch for the whole family, keep reading to shop!
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Waffle pick
The Cuisinart Vertical Waffle Maker has a small footprint so it's great for those lacking counter space, and the brushed stainless steel looks sleek and professional. Add your favorite batter through the spout until it reaches the fill line to get consistent waffle thickness, top to bottom and side to side, without any spilling. It comes with indicator lights, an audible alert and five browning levels, ensuring you and your family get perfectly baked waffles every time.
Griddle pick
This reversible grill/griddle is ideal for cooking over two stovetop burners, offering a mouth-water sear on one side and delicious, restaurant-quality char marks on the other. It's made using iron and oil only for a naturally non-stick surface, and the build is meant to last for generations. This piece is also safe to use in the oven or over a campfire, plus it's a cinch to hand-wash, dry and rub with oil to finish.
Espresso pick
With six beverage selections available, you can quickly and reliable create your favorite espresso, cappuccino or macchiato on demand. The unique mug allows you to easily froth your favorite milk or milk substitute, and the 42-ounce tank lets you refill less frequently while the touch user interface makes it simple to make your selections.
Lavazza Expert Coffee Classy Plus Single Serve ALL-IN-ONE Espresso & Coffee Brewer Machine - LB 400 - (Includes Built-in Milk Vessel/Frother)
- $244.44
- Amazon
Lavazza Expert Espresso Classico Coffee Capsules, Round and Balance,Medium Roast, 100% Arabica, notes of cereals, Intensity 9 out 13, Espresso Preparation,Blended and Roasted in Italy,(36 Capsules)
- $15.96
- $19.95
- Amazon
Egg poacher pick
The DASH is the original, most trusted egg maker on the market that cooks eggs perfectly every time and now comes with double the cooking capacity to help you feed the whole crew. You can set the cooker and walk away to get ready or prepare your other dishes since the auto-shutoff feature prevent overcooking. You can also use it to steam vegetables, dumplings, seafood and more, plus the trendy shape and color looks great in any kitchen.
DASH Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker for Hard Boiled, Poached, Scrambled Eggs, Omelets, Steamed Vegetables, Dumplings & More, 12 capacity, with Auto Shut Off Feature - Red
- $21.99
- $24.99
- Amazon
Ready to eat picks
Can't be bothered to cook at all? Try these buttery, award-winning puff pastries baked in the traditional French style and frozen until they reach your door. Simply pop them in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes to prepare them, and revel in the delicious aroma that will fill your whole home.
Bonne Maman's "10 Ways to Say I Love You" box offers nine delectable fruit spreads and one honey to sweeten your breakfast with simple ingredients and time-honored recipes. The beautiful illustrations on the box make it wonderfully giftable as well, so you can treat yourself and the people in your life who deserve a bit of extra sweetness.
Bonne Maman "Ten Ways to Say I Love You", 9 Mini Fruit Spreads and 1 Honey
- $26.90
- Amazon
Best toaster pick
Toast is an essential morning side and with the Cuisinart Classic Metal 4-slice toaster you'll satisfy all your breakfast needs. It allows you to choose from six options of how you want your bread toasted, from a light warming to a near-burnt crunch, this toaster will allow you to customize! Options are easily adjustable and you can turn the dial to choose specific needs, including toasting bagels, defrosting and reheating.
Best French press
Looking to elevate your morning cup of joe? We got you covered. Quince's Stainless Steel French Press' 4-layered filtration system brews a smooth cup every time! Best part: It's earth, travel and dishwasher friendly. You can make coffee or tea without paper of plastic, and it can be used on the go in all indoor and outdoor settings.
Best pot/pan pick
This set is durable and comes in two sizing options: either 8-inch and 10-inch fry pans or 10-inch and 12-inch fry pans. The pans have an anti-warp stainless-steel base for consistent heat made for ideal frying, sautéing and searing. Plus, you can pop it in the oven, too!
More 'GMA' picks
DASH Mini Waffle Maker Machine for Individuals, Paninis, Hash Browns, & Other On the Go Breakfast, Lunch, or Snacks, with Easy to Clean, Non-Stick Sides, Red Heart 4 Inch
For special occasions, try this waffle maker that whips up tiny hearts and show your loved ones how much you love them before they head out for the day.
- $9.95
- Amazon
Quest Nutrition Ultimate Variety Pack Protein Bars, High Protein, Low Carb, Gluten Free, Keto Friendly, 12 Count
If you're running out the door with not a second to spare, try grabbing a high-protein Quest bar to sustain you. They taste great and are low in sugar, too.
- $25.95
- $29.99
- Amazon
Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker with Timer, Silver
If your go-to breakfast is an egg-and-meat sandwich of some kind, streamline the process with this fun, all-in-one cooker that cooks everything up in five minutes.
- $42.99
- Amazon
COTEY 3.5" Egg Rings Set of 4 with Silicone Handle
Enjoy perfectly round eggs thanks to these convenient cooking rings that come with a silicone handle and BPA-free stainless steel.
- $11.99
- $15.99
- Amazon
BUYDEEM DT640 4-Slice Toaster, Extra Wide Slots, Retro Stainless Steel with High Lift Lever, Bagel and Muffin Function, Removal Crumb Tray, 7-Shade Settings,Cozy Greenish
If it's time for a new toaster and you want something with a retro edge, look no further than this popular four-slice model.
- $79.99
- $89.99
- Amazon