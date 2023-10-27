Don't be scared -- if you've left your Halloween costume and decor shopping to the last minute, we have everything you need to get into the eerie, witchy spirit.

"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto is rounding up all the best last-minute Halloween essentials, from Halloween makeup to serving bowls, trays and more.

Plus, there's a 157-piece Halloween decor kit, complete with balloons, banners and more, so you can decorate your space with ease.

Continue below to shop!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Best Halloween makeup for kids

Amazon Snazaroo Face Paint Kit Ultimate Party Pack $22.99 Amazon Shop Now

"Anyone who's had to do face makeup on their kids for Halloween knows that the scariest thing is trying to get it off of them!" Bergamotto says.

This face paint kit has over 7,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, and it's nontoxic, paraben-free and fragrance-free. "This dermatologist-approved kit includes myriad colors -- great for the whole family -- two brushes, and four sponges," Bergamotto adds. "It all removes with just soap and water -- no harsh scrubbing!"

Best Halloween temporary hair color

20% off Walmart Hally Shade Stix, Patent-Pending Temporary Hair Makeup, Blue, Vegan, 0.4 Oz $7.18

$9 Walmart Shop Now

"Easier than hair dye, less of a chore than a wig, these temporary shade sticks let you achieve hair color perfection for Halloween! You just twist the wand, swipe it through your hair and brush through using the built-in comb," Bergamotto says, adding that you can shop it in six different hair colors. Plus, it comes out in one wash. Use it for costumes, spirit weeks, sporting events and beyond.

Best Halloween hoodie

Amazon Prime Video Halloween Hoodie - For Your Halloween Watch Party - Adult Unisex $10.31 Amazon Shop Now

"Maybe you're all set with your costume, and you'd rather stay in for Halloween, but you still want to feel frighteningly festive. We have just the thing!" Bergamotto says. "This Halloween Hoodie (appropriately priced at $10.31!) glows in the dark, has a lined snack pocket, TV remote pocket, and a flip-down eye mask and an ear-covering hood, so you can shield your eyes and ears from the scariest movie scenes!"

Best Halloween decor

Amazon Party Spot! 157 Pcs Halloween Party Decorations Kit $35.99 Amazon Shop Now

"You'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal than this top-reviewed, all-encompassing Halloween party kit from Party Spot!" says Bergamotto. "You get over 150 pieces of spooky signs and terrifying trims, all for under $36. Highly rated, quick delivery, and just one click away from being the most spectacular Halloween house on the block!"

Best Halloween servers

Walmart Way To Celebrate Halloween Skull Drink Dispenser, Iridescent $20.97 Walmart Shop Now

Walmart Way to Celebrate 4.5 Quart Acrylic Skull Bowl, Clear with Luster $6.94 Walmart Shop Now

Walmart Way to Celebrate 15" Black Bat-Shaped Glazed Ceramic Serving Tray $6.94 Walmart Shop Now

Best wagon

Walmart Radio Flyer, 3-in-1 EZ Fold Wagon, Padded Seat with Seat Belts, Red $89 Walmart Shop Now

"Parents of young kids, heed this warning: You need a trick-or-treat wagon to get around," Bergamotto says. "Between their excitement and the sugar rush of Halloween, toddlers and kids can be a lot to handle from door to door."

The Radio Flyer wagon folds compactly and has three modes: two kids riding, flatbed hauling, and bench seating. Plus, says Bergamotto, "It wipes clean and is not just the official wagon of Halloween, but can be used all year long for walks, beach jaunts, and block parties!"