From the beach to the pool to a backyard tanning session on the lawn, a good swimsuit (or a few!) is key to a successful summer wardrobe.

We're rounding up a collection of men's bathing suits that are both functional and stylish, so you're guaranteed to find a fit that's right for you or the men in your life. For example, shop pull-on men's swim trunks from Abercrombie & Fitch, quick-dry swim styles from Amazon, lined swim trunks by Wellen, board shorts from Old Navy, and more.

MORE: Shop bikinis and one-piece swimsuits for women

We found picks in bright and bold colors, playful prints and more neutral options for a go-to staple suit.

$25 and under

SILKWORLD Men&#39;s Swim Trunks Quick Dry Shorts with Pockets
Amazon

SILKWORLD Men's Swim Trunks Quick Dry Shorts with Pockets

Price: $18.69 33% SavingsAmazon

Original: $27.99
Nautica Men&#39;s Standard Solid Quick Dry Classic Logo Swim-Trunk
Amazon

Nautica Men's Standard Solid Quick Dry Classic Logo Swim-Trunk

Price: $23.70 to $62.80   From: Amazon

H&M Swim Shorts
H&M

H&M Swim Shorts

Price: $20.99   From: H&M

Amazon Essentials Men's 9" Quick-Dry Swim Trunk
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Men's 9" Quick-Dry Swim Trunk

Price: $18   From: Amazon

Kanu Surf Men's Barracuda Swim Trunks (Regular &#38; Extended Sizes)
Amazon

Kanu Surf Men's Barracuda Swim Trunks (Regular & Extended Sizes)

Price: $19.99   From: Amazon

Old Navy Printed Swim Trunks for Men, 7-inch inseam
Old Navy

Old Navy Printed Swim Trunks for Men, 7-inch inseam

Price: $14.97 50% SavingsOld Navy

Original: $29.99
Old Navy Printed Built-In Flex Board Shorts for Men, 8-inch inseam
Old Navy

Old Navy Printed Built-In Flex Board Shorts for Men, 8-inch inseam

Price: $20 42% SavingsOld Navy

Original: $34.99
Tyhengta Men&#39;s Swim Trunks Quick Dry Beach Shorts with Zipper Pockets and Mesh Lining
Amazon

Tyhengta Men's Swim Trunks Quick Dry Beach Shorts with Zipper Pockets and Mesh Lining

Price: $21.99   From: Amazon

HOdo Men&#39;s Swim Trunks 9&#34; Quick Dry Swim Shorts Bathing Suit
Amazon

HOdo Men's Swim Trunks 9" Quick Dry Swim Shorts Bathing Suit

Price: $18.69   From: Amazon

$50 and under

Quiksilver Men&#39;s Everyday 21 Board Short Swim Trunk Bathing Suit
Amazon

Quiksilver Men's Everyday 21 Board Short Swim Trunk Bathing Suit

Price: $31.20 to $44.50   From: Amazon

G Gradual Men&#39;s Swim Trunks Quick Dry Board Shorts with Zipper Pockets
Amazon

G Gradual Men's Swim Trunks Quick Dry Board Shorts with Zipper Pockets

Price: $29.99   From: Amazon

BRISIRA Mens Swim Trunks Swim Shorts Quick Dry 5 inch Inseam Beach Shorts with Compression Liner and Zipper Pocket
Amazon

BRISIRA Mens Swim Trunks Swim Shorts Quick Dry 5 inch Inseam Beach Shorts with Compression Liner and Zipper Pocket

Price: $32.99   From: Amazon

Mango Geometric-print swimsuit
Mango

Mango Geometric-print swimsuit

Price: $49.99   From: Mango

Trunks Surf &#38; Swim Co. Compression Lined Swim Trunks
Nordstrom

Trunks Surf & Swim Co. Compression Lined Swim Trunks

Price: $49   From: Nordstrom

Abercrombie & Fitch Pull-On Swim Trunk
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Pull-On Swim Trunk

Price: $50   From: Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Pull-On Swim Trunk
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Pull-On Swim Trunk

Price: $50   From: Abercrombie & Fitch

Gap Recycled 6" Swim Shorts
Gap

Gap Recycled 6" Swim Shorts

Price: $27 50% SavingsGap

Original: $54.95
maamgic Mens 5 Inch Stretch Swimming Shorts Compression Liner Swim Trunks Swimwear Bathing Suits Beach Wear Swim Suits
Amazon

maamgic Mens 5 Inch Stretch Swimming Shorts Compression Liner Swim Trunks Swimwear Bathing Suits Beach Wear Swim Suits

Price: $26.09   From: Amazon

$100 and under

Madewell Bather Swim Trunks in Solid
Madewell

Madewell Bather Swim Trunks in Solid

Price: $85   From: Madewell

Everlane The ReNew Swim Short
Everlane

Everlane The ReNew Swim Short

Price: $53 29% SavingsEverlane

Original: $75
J.Crew 6" stretch swim trunk in floral print with ECONYL nylon
J.Crew

J.Crew 6" stretch swim trunk in floral print with ECONYL nylon

Price: $64.50 27% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $89.50
L.L. Bean Men's Vacationland Stretch Swim Trunks
L.L. Bean

L.L. Bean Men's Vacationland Stretch Swim Trunks

Price: $59.95   From: L.L. Bean

lululemon Active Swim Short 6"
lululemon

lululemon Active Swim Short 6"

Price: $79 10% Savingslululemon

Original: $88
BATHER TRUNK CO. Bandana Swim Short - 5.5&#34;
Huckberry

BATHER TRUNK CO. Bandana Swim Short - 5.5"

Price: $95   From: Huckberry

Faherty Beacon 7" Tropical Floral Swim Shorts
Bloomingdale's

Faherty Beacon 7" Tropical Floral Swim Shorts

Price: $98   From: Bloomingdale's

Katin Waterman swim trunk
J.Crew

Katin Waterman swim trunk

Price: $65   From: J.Crew

Fair Harbor Men's The Bungalow Stripe Board Shorts
Nordstrom

Fair Harbor Men's The Bungalow Stripe Board Shorts

Price: $68   From: Nordstrom

lululemon Pool Short 5"
lululemon

lululemon Pool Short 5"

Price: $78   From: lululemon

WELLEN Lined Swim Trunks - 7&#34;
Huckberry

WELLEN Lined Swim Trunks - 7"

Price: $88   From: Huckberry

