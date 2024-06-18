Attention ladies: Boxer shorts are trending.
From Instagram and TikTok to the homepages of our favorite retailers, women's boxer shorts are everywhere for spring and summer.
With temperatures rising and a need for ultra-comfortable wardrobe staples, boxer shorts may be your ticket to feeling cool and stylish for a full season of activities.
Anastasia Souris, who regularly styles chic looks on Instagram and TikTok for her more than 200,000 followers, told "Good Morning America" in an email that she thinks the boxer shorts trend is "the definition of effortless cool."
"It creates interest in an outfit and makes you take a second look. Styled well, it’s such a fun play on the 'woke up like this' style we know so well," she said.
How to style women's boxer shorts
While women's boxer shorts are great for sleeping, we've seen them styled for numerous occasions beyond the bedroom. For example, start with a pair of lightweight cotton or linen boxer shorts over a bikini or swimsuit. Complete the look with a matching button-down shirt, simple flip-flop sandals, chunky jewelry and a rattan bag.
Souris recently shared a video styling boxer shorts with a crewneck sweater, an oversized blazer, sneakers, chunky gold jewelry, a black handbag and black sunglasses.
"I love juxtaposition in an outfit, so styling the incredibly casual boxer short with a tailored oversized blazer and polished loafer is a fun way to play in menswear," she said.
Wearing boxer shorts this way creates contrast: It's both "buttoned-up" and "undone," she added.
How to make trendier pieces last in your wardrobe
Souris noted that the key to making on-trend pieces last is to "pair them with your closet staples."
"I am a firm believer in creating a personal style for yourself. Curating your wardrobe with tops, bottoms, and accessories that fit well, are timeless, and a reflection of your personal taste is essential. This allows you to play with trends in a way that still feels true to your personal style and not so much like you’re trying on a new identity."
When it comes to boxer shorts, wear them with your go-to blazer or your favorite shoes, Souris said. This "will make you feel like that trendy piece fits in your wardrobe and personal style, because the other pieces in the outfit are items you love and wear often."
Shop women's boxer shorts
To help you find your favorite pair, we're rounding up women's boxer shorts in various fabrics, colors and styles from retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, J.Crew and beyond.
Women's cotton boxer shorts
More women's boxer shorts
OYOANGLE Women's Summer Casual Striped Print Straight Leg Shorts
- $23.99 to $24.99
- Amazon
