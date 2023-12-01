Beauty gifts are the gifts that keep on giving, because a little self-care can go a long way.

Pampering a loved one or yourself doesn't just benefit the appearance, it can also have a positive impact on overall mood -- especially during a hectic holiday event schedule! New products inspire us to follow through with the "me time" we promise ourselves.

"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto rounded up some of the top beauty picks, so you can sit back and relax while shopping for new products to elevate you or your loved one's skin care routine.

Best skin set

Amazon LANEIGE Besties Set: Hydrate & Nourish on-the-go $35 Amazon Shop Now

This portable pack is the perfect gift for your friend who turns down sleeping away from home because it would interfere with their skin care routine.

It comes with the brand's bestselling cream moisturizer, serum, cleansing foam, lip sleeping mask and water sleeping mask. Try-'em-out sizes are also a great way to discover which products to permanently add to your routine.

"Your loved one gets to road test some of the best serums and moisturizers out there without having to commit," Bergamotto says, adding that it's "key for everyone to bring some hydration to their parched winter skin!"

Best hair kit

Sephora Mask-Topia Hydration + Repair Hair Mask Set $45 Sephora Shop Now

This trio hydrates, nourishes and repairs knotted hair. Bergamotto says "yes, please!

For just $45, you'll get the brand's Dream Routing Overnight Hydration Treatment, Soulfood Nourishing Mask and the Kure Intense Bond Repair.

"Stylists and beauty editors love this insider-favorite brand for the smoothest, silkiest hair, and whomever you're gifting it to will also agree," Bergamotto says.

Best brush set

Amazon Makeup Brushes BS-MALL Premium makeup 14 Pcs Brush Set $9.99 Amazon Shop Now

With over 93,000 five-star reviews, this brush set from BS-Mall on Amazon demands you invoke the "one for you, one for me" gifting policy!

You get a 14-piece brush set that includes ones for blending, eyebrows, eyeshadows, highlighting, contouring and more! It's made with durable synthetic fiber, creating a super soft feel with great holding power thanks to their fine and dense bristles.

It's great for sensitive skin and under $10!