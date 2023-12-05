Winter boots are essential for chilly weather conditions.
There is nothing worse than realizing you need a new pair of insulated boots when your toes are cold and soggy after a storm.
If someone on your holiday gifting list needs an upgrade to their boots -- thinking about shopping waterproof, hiking boots and more is a great place to start.
Scroll on for guidance and practical gift recommendations!
Waterproof boots
When thinking about upgrading your boots, waterproofing can be a game changer. If you plan to be outdoors during a snowstorm or rainstorm, beyond just having a waterproof structure, height is key. You should make sure that your boots are snug to your leg and measure between 8-10 inches tall so that snow and rain can't make their way inside the boot.
Joan of Arctic Faux Fur Waterproof Snow Boot
- $116.77
- $204
- Nordstrom Rack
Snow boots
When picking snow boots, look for ones with reflective layers, which will help keep in warmth without adding too much bulk.
UGG boots
Platform Boots
Half-calf boots
Hiking boots
Things to keep in mind when shopping for outdoor boots are traction and stability. You should make sure that the rubber grips on the bottom of the boots are made for snow and ice to keep you stable during bad weather conditions.
Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Boot
- $73.07
- $89.95
- Amazon
Rain boots
Fashion booties
Trary Women's Pointed Toe Ankle Boots Knit Sock Booties Chunky Heeled Slip On Ankle Boot Fall Womens Boots
- $55.99
- Amazon