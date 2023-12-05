Winter boots are essential for chilly weather conditions.

There is nothing worse than realizing you need a new pair of insulated boots when your toes are cold and soggy after a storm.

If someone on your holiday gifting list needs an upgrade to their boots -- thinking about shopping waterproof, hiking boots and more is a great place to start.

Scroll on for guidance and practical gift recommendations!

Waterproof boots

When thinking about upgrading your boots, waterproofing can be a game changer. If you plan to be outdoors during a snowstorm or rainstorm, beyond just having a waterproof structure, height is key. You should make sure that your boots are snug to your leg and measure between 8-10 inches tall so that snow and rain can't make their way inside the boot.

40% off Cole Haan Women's Greenwich Tall Boot $179.95

$300 Cole Haan Shop Now

42% off Nordstrom Rack Joan of Arctic Faux Fur Waterproof Snow Boot $116.77

$204 Nordstrom Rack Shop Now

Zappos SOREL Caribou X Boot Chelsea WP $190 Zappos Shop Now

Zappos Brooklyn Sunburst Waterproof Bootie with Genuine Shearling Trim $199.95 Nordstrom Shop Now

Nordstrom Adirondack III Waterproof Bootie (Women) $210 Nordstrom Shop Now

Snow boots

When picking snow boots, look for ones with reflective layers, which will help keep in warmth without adding too much bulk.

DSW SOREL Whitney II Short Lace Snow Boot $139.99 DSW Shop Now

39% off Macy's Women's Epic Round Toe Cold Weather Casual Booties $65.40

$109 Macy's Shop Now

35% off Saks Off 5th PAJAR Taya Puffer Ankle Boots $129.99

$200 Saks Off 5th Shop Now

UGG boots

Nordstrom Classic Ultra Mini Platform Boot $160 Nordstrom Shop Now

25% off Nordstrom Classic Brellah Water Repellent Boot $127.50

$170 Nordstrom Shop Now

Nordstrom UGG Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot $160 Nordstrom Shop Now

Platform Boots

Revolve Brex Chelsea Boot $180 Revolve Shop Now

26% off Cole Haan Women's ZERØGRAND City Wedge Chelsea Boot $169.95

$230 Cole Haan Shop Now

10% off Amazon JABASIC Womens Chunky Ankle Boots $44.95

$49.99 Amazon Shop Now

Half-calf boots

66% off Vince Camuto Vince Camuto Amanyir Boot $99.99

$299 Vince Camuto Shop Now

Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Riding Boot $50.10 Amazon Shop Now

Bloomingdales Sam Edelman Women's Elfie Cozy Cold Weather Boots $200 Bloomingdales Shop Now

46% off Cole Haan Women's Greenwich Tall Boot $159.95

$300 Cole Haan Shop Now

25% off DSW Vince Camuto Seshon Boot $169.99

$229 DSW Shop Now

31% off Madewell The Poppy Tall Lugsole Boot with Extended Calf $237.99

$348 Madewell Shop Now

Hiking boots

Things to keep in mind when shopping for outdoor boots are traction and stability. You should make sure that the rubber grips on the bottom of the boots are made for snow and ice to keep you stable during bad weather conditions.

18% off Amazon Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Boot $73.07

$89.95 Amazon Shop Now

49% off Amazon Merrell Women's Moab 3 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot $75.66

$150 Amazon Shop Now

Rain boots

40% off Amazon Tommy Hilfiger Women's Karissa Rain Boot $53.40

$89 Amazon Shop Now

8% off DSW HUNTER Original Play Short Rain Boot - Women's $109.96

$120 DSW Shop Now

Everlane The Rain Boot $85 Everlane Shop Now

Amazon HUNTER Women's Original Tall Snow Boot $129.99 Amazon Shop Now

Zappos UGG Drizlita $89.95 Zappos Shop Now

Fashion booties

Amazon Sam Edelman Women's Fawn Boots $88.63 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Trary Women's Pointed Toe Ankle Boots Knit Sock Booties Chunky Heeled Slip On Ankle Boot Fall Womens Boots $55.99 Amazon Shop Now

Everlane The City Boot $275 Everlane Shop Now

Revolve Dr. Martens 1460 8-Eye Boot $170 Revolve Shop Now