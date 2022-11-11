What is more essential to fall and winter dressing than a good pair of socks?

Of course, there are so many fabrics and styles to shop, from the compression sock to a heated sock to the buttery-soft socks you just want to snuggle in.

That said, we've rounded up all of the socks you'll need this season, including Bombas compression socks, Allbirds running socks, Skims crew socks and more.

So crack open your sock drawer and start sifting through to see what new pairs you want to pick up this year!

The best socks to keep your feet warm through fall and winter

Compression socks

So just what are compression socks and how do they work? According to the Cleveland Clinic, compression socks intend to promote better blood circulation in the legs. By gently squeezing the legs, the socks increase the pressure in the tissues beneath the skin, reducing excess fluid leakage from the blood vessels in the legs (thus reducing swelling).

Compression socks are great when you plan to be sitting for a long period of time, for example, so they'd be ideal for those long flights you're taking to travel for the holidays.

Nordstrom Bombas Colorblock Compression Knee High Socks Price: $34 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now

Nordstrom Nordstrom Comfort Top Compression Crew Socks Price: $19 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now

Lululemon Lululemon Women's MicroPillow Compression Knee-High Running Sock Light Cushioning Price: $38 • From: Lululemon Shop Now

REI Feetures Graduated Compression Socks Price : $34.73 • 22% Savings REI Original: $45 Shop Now

Heated socks

Need a little extra warmth? Try a heated sock, like the Hotronic Surround Comfort Heat Socks. "Hotronic battery packs (not included) attach to socks' inner cuffs using snap fasteners; 2-layer cuffs add protection and battery-pack support," REI's website explains.

REI Hotronic XLP PFI 50 Surround Comfort Heat Socks Price: $104 • From: REI Shop Now

Running socks

A good running sock will keep you going as you burn through those miles.

Lululemon Lululemon Women's MacroPillow Ankle Running Sock Medium Cushioning Price : $14 • 41% Savings Lululemon Original: $24 Shop Now

REI Smartwool Performance Run Targeted Cushion Stripe Low Ankle Socks Price: $19 • From: REI Shop Now

REI Thorlo Trail Running Light Cushion Ankle Socks Price : $13.73 • 23% Savings REI Original: $17.99 Shop Now

Boot socks

Whether you're looking for a sock meant to work with your hiking boots or ones suitable to slide into your fashion-forward, knee-high high-heeled boots, we've got you covered.

REI Darn Tough Hiker Boot Sock Cushion Socks - Women's Price: $27 • From: REI Shop Now

UGG UGG Classic Boot Sock Price : $15.99 • 33% Savings UGG Original: $24 Shop Now

Ski socks

Hit the slopes in these warm ski socks from Smartwool, Bombas and more.

Nordstrom Bombas Merino Wool Blend Knee High Ski Socks Price: $24 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now

Backcountry Smartwool Ski Zero Cushion Skication Print OTC Sock Price: $27 • From: Backcountry Shop Now

Backcountry Icebreaker Ski+ Light Over The Calf Sock Price: $14 to $28 • From: Backcountry Shop Now

Backcountry Darn Tough Due North OTC Midweight Cushion Sock Price: $28.95 • From: Backcountry Shop Now

REI REI Co-op Timber Mountain Merino Wool Snow Socks - Kids' Price: $14.95 • From: REI Shop Now

Cozy socks

When the weather calls for a day spent cozied up on the couch, curl up in a pair of super-soft socks like the Skims Slouch Sock or the CozyChic socks from Barefoot Dreams.

J.Crew J.Crew Ultracozy trouser socks Price : $7.50 • 48% Savings J.Crew Original: $14.50 Shop Now

Brooklinen Brooklinen Lounge Socks Price : $13.50 • 10% Savings Brooklinen Original: $15 Shop Now

Cashmere socks

There's something so luxe about a nice pair of cashmere socks. Find a pair you love and you'll hold onto them as long as you can!

