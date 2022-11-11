Of course, there are so many fabrics and styles to shop, from the compression sock to a heated sock to the buttery-soft socks you just want to snuggle in.
That said, we've rounded up all of the socks you'll need this season, including Bombas compression socks, Allbirds running socks, Skims crew socks and more.
So crack open your sock drawer and start sifting through to see what new pairs you want to pick up this year!
The best socks to keep your feet warm through fall and winter
Compression socks
So just what are compression socks and how do they work? According to the Cleveland Clinic, compression socks intend to promote better blood circulation in the legs. By gently squeezing the legs, the socks increase the pressure in the tissues beneath the skin, reducing excess fluid leakage from the blood vessels in the legs (thus reducing swelling).
Compression socks are great when you plan to be sitting for a long period of time, for example, so they'd be ideal for those long flights you're taking to travel for the holidays.
Bombas Colorblock Compression Knee High Socks
Nordstrom Comfort Top Compression Crew Socks
Sockwell Circulator Compression Socks - Men's
Lululemon Women's MicroPillow Compression Knee-High Running Sock Light Cushioning
Feetures Graduated Compression Socks
Price: $34.73 • 22% SavingsREIOriginal: $45
Heated socks
Need a little extra warmth? Try a heated sock, like the Hotronic Surround Comfort Heat Socks. "Hotronic battery packs (not included) attach to socks' inner cuffs using snap fasteners; 2-layer cuffs add protection and battery-pack support," REI's website explains.
Hotronic XLP PFI 50 Surround Comfort Heat Socks
ActionHeat Unisex Large/Extra-Large Battery Heated Socks in Black/Yellow
Therm-ic V2 Heat Power Sock
Running socks
A good running sock will keep you going as you burn through those miles.
Allbirds Trino Sprinters - Cushioned
Allbirds Trino Sprinters - Crew
Lululemon Women's MacroPillow Ankle Running Sock Medium Cushioning
Price: $14 • 41% SavingsLululemonOriginal: $24
Brooks Run-In Socks - 3 Pairs
Smartwool Performance Run Targeted Cushion Stripe Low Ankle Socks
Thorlo Trail Running Light Cushion Ankle Socks
Price: $13.73 • 23% SavingsREIOriginal: $17.99
Boot socks
Whether you're looking for a sock meant to work with your hiking boots or ones suitable to slide into your fashion-forward, knee-high high-heeled boots, we've got you covered.
Darn Tough Hiker Boot Sock Cushion Socks - Women's
Old Navy Slouchy Rib-Knit Boot Socks 2-Pack for Women
Lands' End Women's Marled Crew Socks
UGG Classic Boot Sock
Price: $15.99 • 33% SavingsUGGOriginal: $24
Everlane The Ribbed Sweater Sock
Ski socks
Hit the slopes in these warm ski socks from Smartwool, Bombas and more.
Bombas Merino Wool Blend Knee High Ski Socks
Smartwool Ski Zero Cushion Skication Print OTC Sock
Icebreaker Ski+ Light Over The Calf Sock
Darn Tough Due North OTC Midweight Cushion Sock
Burton Performance Midweight Snowboard Socks
REI Co-op Timber Mountain Merino Wool Snow Socks - Kids'
Cozy socks
J.Crew Ultracozy trouser socks
Price: $7.50 • 48% SavingsJ.CrewOriginal: $14.50
Lands' End Women's Cabin Slipper Socks
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Socks
Brooklinen Lounge Socks
Price: $13.50 • 10% SavingsBrooklinenOriginal: $15
Muk Luks Men's Cabin Slipper Socks
UGG Adah Cozy Chenille Sparkle
Cashmere socks
There's something so luxe about a nice pair of cashmere socks. Find a pair you love and you'll hold onto them as long as you can!
Quince Cashmere Trouser Sock
Hansel from Basel Rib Cashmere Knee High Socks
Banana Republic Cashmere Crew SockOriginal: $55