What is more essential to fall and winter dressing than a good pair of socks?

Of course, there are so many fabrics and styles to shop, from the compression sock to a heated sock to the buttery-soft socks you just want to snuggle in.

That said, we've rounded up all of the socks you'll need this season, including Bombas compression socks, Allbirds running socks, Skims crew socks and more.

Editor's Picks

So crack open your sock drawer and start sifting through to see what new pairs you want to pick up this year!

The best socks to keep your feet warm through fall and winter

Compression socks

So just what are compression socks and how do they work? According to the Cleveland Clinic, compression socks intend to promote better blood circulation in the legs. By gently squeezing the legs, the socks increase the pressure in the tissues beneath the skin, reducing excess fluid leakage from the blood vessels in the legs (thus reducing swelling).

Compression socks are great when you plan to be sitting for a long period of time, for example, so they'd be ideal for those long flights you're taking to travel for the holidays.

Bombas Colorblock Compression Knee High Socks
Price: $34   From: Nordstrom

Nordstrom Comfort Top Compression Crew Socks
Price: $19   From: Nordstrom

Sockwell Circulator Compression Socks - Men&#39;s
Price: $29.95   From: REI

Lululemon Women&#39;s MicroPillow Compression Knee-High Running Sock Light Cushioning
Price: $38   From: Lululemon

Feetures Graduated Compression Socks
Price: $34.73 22% SavingsREI

Original: $45
Heated socks

Need a little extra warmth? Try a heated sock, like the Hotronic Surround Comfort Heat Socks. "Hotronic battery packs (not included) attach to socks' inner cuffs using snap fasteners; 2-layer cuffs add protection and battery-pack support," REI's website explains.

Hotronic XLP PFI 50 Surround Comfort Heat Socks
Price: $104   From: REI

ActionHeat Unisex Large/Extra-Large Battery Heated Socks in Black/Yellow
Price: $39.99   From: Bed Bath and Beyond

Therm-ic V2 Heat Power Sock
Price: $109.95   From: Backcountry

Running socks

A good running sock will keep you going as you burn through those miles.

Allbirds Trino Sprinters - Cushioned
Price: $15   From: Allbirds

Allbirds Trino Sprinters - Crew
Price: $16   From: Allbirds

Lululemon Women&#39;s MacroPillow Ankle Running Sock Medium Cushioning
Price: $14 41% SavingsLululemon

Original: $24
Brooks Run-In Socks - 3 Pairs
Price: $18   From: REI

Smartwool Performance Run Targeted Cushion Stripe Low Ankle Socks
Price: $19   From: REI

Thorlo Trail Running Light Cushion Ankle Socks
Price: $13.73 23% SavingsREI

Original: $17.99
Boot socks

Whether you're looking for a sock meant to work with your hiking boots or ones suitable to slide into your fashion-forward, knee-high high-heeled boots, we've got you covered.

Darn Tough Hiker Boot Sock Cushion Socks - Women&#39;s
Price: $27   From: REI

Skims Hosiery Crew Sock
Price: $10   From: Skims

Old Navy Slouchy Rib-Knit Boot Socks 2-Pack for Women
Price: $19.99   From: Old Navy

Lands&#39; End Women&#39;s Marled Crew Socks
Price: $12.95   From: Lands' End

UGG Classic Boot Sock
Price: $15.99 33% SavingsUGG

Original: $24
Everlane The Ribbed Sweater Sock
Price: $30   From: Everlane

Ski socks

Hit the slopes in these warm ski socks from Smartwool, Bombas and more.

Bombas Merino Wool Blend Knee High Ski Socks
Price: $24   From: Nordstrom

Smartwool Ski Zero Cushion Skication Print OTC Sock
Price: $27   From: Backcountry

Icebreaker Ski+ Light Over The Calf Sock
Price: $14 to $28   From: Backcountry

Darn Tough Due North OTC Midweight Cushion Sock
Price: $28.95   From: Backcountry

Burton Performance Midweight Snowboard Socks
Price: $29.95   From: REI

REI Co-op Timber Mountain Merino Wool Snow Socks - Kids&#39;
Price: $14.95   From: REI

Cozy socks

When the weather calls for a day spent cozied up on the couch, curl up in a pair of super-soft socks like the Skims Slouch Sock or the CozyChic socks from Barefoot Dreams.

Skims Slouch Sock
Price: $16   From: Skims

J.Crew Ultracozy trouser socks
Price: $7.50 48% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $14.50
Lands&#39; End Women&#39;s Cabin Slipper Socks
Price: $24.95   From: Lands' End

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Socks
Price: $15   From: Nordstrom

Brooklinen Lounge Socks
Price: $13.50 10% SavingsBrooklinen

Original: $15
Muk Luks Men&#39;s Cabin Slipper Socks
Price: $14 to $20   From: Lands' End

UGG Leda Cozy Sock
Price: $18   From: UGG

UGG Adah Cozy Chenille Sparkle
Price: $20   From: UGG

Cashmere socks

There's something so luxe about a nice pair of cashmere socks. Find a pair you love and you'll hold onto them as long as you can!

Quince Cashmere Trouser Sock
Price: $29.90   From: Quince

Hansel from Basel Rib Cashmere Knee High Socks
Price: $60   From: Free People

NYCKnit Cashmere Socks
Price: $59   From: Etsy

Banana Republic Cashmere Crew Sock
Price: $33 40% SavingsBanana Republic

Original: $55
