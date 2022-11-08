White elephant gifts can be funny or practical -- but most importantly, they don't break the bank.
Another great part about shopping for a white elephant gift is the fact that they don't have to be personalized since you won't know who's going to receive it.
For those who have never participated in a classic white elephant exchange, this is a group gifting activity. All participants take turns in choosing between an unopened gift or "stealing" an unwrapped gift from another participant.
There is usually a gifting amount maximum, ensuring everyone gets a fair chance at receiving a fun prize.
If you are taking part in a white elephant gift exchange of your own this year, you can shop our 26 picks below, at various price points.
Scroll below to add to cart!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
$10 or less
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Pacifica Super Green Detox Kale and Charcoal Facial Mask
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Anthropologie Gingerbread Lane Silicone SpatulaOriginal: $12
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Three Potato Four Floral Press Key Tag
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Old Navy Patterned Flannel Sleep Mask for Adults
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
$20 or less
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
First Aid Beauty Dancing Cream
A limited-edition, giftable travel size of the bestselling Ultra Repair Cream.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Jelly Belly Bean Boozled Spinner Tin
Ten weird and wild flavors that look identical to 10 classic and delicious flavors. This spinner tin makes it easy to play the game, take the dare and spin the wheel.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
NAILS INC. Unicorn Nail Polish Duo
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Peach Slices Beary Merry Lip Balm Set
Packed with coconut and jojoba oils, Vitamin E, and fruit extracts, these whimsical little Peach Slices Beary Merry Lip Balm Set helps provide intense hydration, while also helping soothe and soften lips.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
CREAZIONI BABO Made In Italy Flower Ring Gloves
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Hat And Fingerless Gloves Knitting Set
$30 or less
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Ellis Brooklyn BOOKLET Perfume Discovery Set
Discover the best of Ellis Brooklyn with the BOOKLET Perfume Discovery Set.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Uncommon Goods Holiday Cocktail Soap - Set of 3
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Uncommon Goods Cookie House Mug Buddies
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Uncommon Goods Monday/Friday Sock Set
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Uncommon Goods Through the Window Puzzle Advent Calendar
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Uncommon Goods Calming Shower Steamers Gift Set, Set of 5
$40 or less
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Good American Good Knit Beanie
Look chic while bundled up in the Good Knit Beanie. Made from an ultra soft knit fabric, this is one piece you can't go without on those colder days.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Uncommon Goods Chocolate Lover Hot Chocolate Gift Set
$50 or less
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Uncommon Goods Book of Honey
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Bombas Fair Isle Gripper Slipper
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Foot Spa Massager With Vibrating Bubbles
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Mini Wishing You Wellness 6 Piece Skincare Gift Set