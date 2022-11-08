White elephant gifts can be funny or practical -- but most importantly, they don't break the bank.

Another great part about shopping for a white elephant gift is the fact that they don't have to be personalized since you won't know who's going to receive it.

For those who have never participated in a classic white elephant exchange, this is a group gifting activity. All participants take turns in choosing between an unopened gift or "stealing" an unwrapped gift from another participant.

There is usually a gifting amount maximum, ensuring everyone gets a fair chance at receiving a fun prize.

If you are taking part in a white elephant gift exchange of your own this year, you can shop our 26 picks below, at various price points.

$10 or less

Pacifica Super Green Detox Kale and Charcoal Facial Mask
Ulta

Pacifica Super Green Detox Kale and Charcoal Facial Mask

Price: $4   From: Ulta

Anthropologie Gingerbread Lane Silicone Spatula
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Gingerbread Lane Silicone Spatula

Price: $9.60 20% SavingsAnthropologie

Original: $12
Three Potato Four Floral Press Key Tag
Free People

Three Potato Four Floral Press Key Tag

Price: $8   From: Free People

Old Navy Patterned Flannel Sleep Mask for Adults
Old Navy

Old Navy Patterned Flannel Sleep Mask for Adults

Price: $6   From: Old Navy

Embroidery Flowers Kit
Marshalls

Embroidery Flowers Kit

Price: $9.99   From: Marshalls

$20 or less

First Aid Beauty Dancing Cream
First Aid Beauty

First Aid Beauty Dancing Cream

Price: $16   From: First Aid Beauty

A limited-edition, giftable travel size of the bestselling Ultra Repair Cream.

Jelly Belly Bean Boozled Spinner Tin
Jelly Belly

Jelly Belly Bean Boozled Spinner Tin

Price: $14   From: Jelly Belly

Ten weird and wild flavors that look identical to 10 classic and delicious flavors. This spinner tin makes it easy to play the game, take the dare and spin the wheel.

NAILS INC. Unicorn Nail Polish Duo
Sephora

NAILS INC. Unicorn Nail Polish Duo

Price: $15   From: Sephora

Peach Slices Beary Merry Lip Balm Set
Peach Slices

Peach Slices Beary Merry Lip Balm Set

Price: $12.99   From: Peach Slices

Packed with coconut and jojoba oils, Vitamin E, and fruit extracts, these whimsical little Peach Slices Beary Merry Lip Balm Set helps provide intense hydration, while also helping soothe and soften lips.

CREAZIONI BABO Made In Italy Flower Ring Gloves
T.J. Maxx

CREAZIONI BABO Made In Italy Flower Ring Gloves

Price: $14.99   From: T.J. Maxx

Monopoly Nostalgia Tin
Marshalls

Monopoly Nostalgia Tin

Price: $19.99   From: Marshalls

Hat And Fingerless Gloves Knitting Set
Marshalls

Hat And Fingerless Gloves Knitting Set

Price: $19.99   From: Marshalls

$30 or less

Ellis Brooklyn BOOKLET Perfume Discovery Set
Ellis Brooklyn

Ellis Brooklyn BOOKLET Perfume Discovery Set

Price: $21   From: Ellis Brooklyn

Discover the best of Ellis Brooklyn with the BOOKLET Perfume Discovery Set.

Uncommon Goods Holiday Cocktail Soap - Set of 3
Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods Holiday Cocktail Soap - Set of 3

Price: $24   From: Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods Cookie House Mug Buddies
Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods Cookie House Mug Buddies

Price: $24   From: Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods Monday/Friday Sock Set
Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods Monday/Friday Sock Set

Price: $25   From: Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods Through the Window Puzzle Advent Calendar
Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods Through the Window Puzzle Advent Calendar

Price: $28   From: Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods Calming Shower Steamers Gift Set, Set of 5
Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods Calming Shower Steamers Gift Set, Set of 5

Price: $28   From: Uncommon Goods

$40 or less

Good American Good Knit Beanie
Good American

Good American Good Knit Beanie

Price: $35   From: Good American

Look chic while bundled up in the Good Knit Beanie. Made from an ultra soft knit fabric, this is one piece you can't go without on those colder days.

Uncommon Goods Chocolate Lover Hot Chocolate Gift Set
Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods Chocolate Lover Hot Chocolate Gift Set

Price: $40   From: Uncommon Goods

$50 or less

ITALIAN WOLLEN TREASURES
T.J. Maxx

ITALIAN WOLLEN TREASURES

Price: $49.99   From: T.J. Maxx

Uncommon Goods Book of Honey
Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods Book of Honey

Price: $49   From: Uncommon Goods

Bombas Fair Isle Gripper Slipper
Nordstrom

Bombas Fair Isle Gripper Slipper

Price: $48   From: Nordstrom

Foot Spa Massager With Vibrating Bubbles
Marshalls

Foot Spa Massager With Vibrating Bubbles

Price: $49.99   From: Marshalls

Chunky Knit Throw
Marshalls

Chunky Knit Throw

Price: $49.99   From: Marshalls

Mini Wishing You Wellness 6 Piece Skincare Gift Set
Sephora

Mini Wishing You Wellness 6 Piece Skincare Gift Set

Price: $40   From: Sephora

