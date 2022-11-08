White elephant gifts can be funny or practical -- but most importantly, they don't break the bank.

Another great part about shopping for a white elephant gift is the fact that they don't have to be personalized since you won't know who's going to receive it.

For those who have never participated in a classic white elephant exchange, this is a group gifting activity. All participants take turns in choosing between an unopened gift or "stealing" an unwrapped gift from another participant.

There is usually a gifting amount maximum, ensuring everyone gets a fair chance at receiving a fun prize.

If you are taking part in a white elephant gift exchange of your own this year, you can shop our 26 picks below, at various price points.

Scroll below to add to cart!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

$10 or less

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Ulta Pacifica Super Green Detox Kale and Charcoal Facial Mask Price: $4 • From: Ulta Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Anthropologie Anthropologie Gingerbread Lane Silicone Spatula Price : $9.60 • 20% Savings Anthropologie Original: $12 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

$20 or less

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

First Aid Beauty First Aid Beauty Dancing Cream Price: $16 • From: First Aid Beauty Shop Now A limited-edition, giftable travel size of the bestselling Ultra Repair Cream.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Jelly Belly Jelly Belly Bean Boozled Spinner Tin Price: $14 • From: Jelly Belly Shop Now Ten weird and wild flavors that look identical to 10 classic and delicious flavors. This spinner tin makes it easy to play the game, take the dare and spin the wheel.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Peach Slices Peach Slices Beary Merry Lip Balm Set Price: $12.99 • From: Peach Slices Shop Now Packed with coconut and jojoba oils, Vitamin E, and fruit extracts, these whimsical little Peach Slices Beary Merry Lip Balm Set helps provide intense hydration, while also helping soothe and soften lips.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Marshalls Hat And Fingerless Gloves Knitting Set Price: $19.99 • From: Marshalls Shop Now

$30 or less

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Ellis Brooklyn Ellis Brooklyn BOOKLET Perfume Discovery Set Price: $21 • From: Ellis Brooklyn Shop Now Discover the best of Ellis Brooklyn with the BOOKLET Perfume Discovery Set.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

$40 or less

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Good American Good American Good Knit Beanie Price: $35 • From: Good American Shop Now Look chic while bundled up in the Good Knit Beanie. Made from an ultra soft knit fabric, this is one piece you can't go without on those colder days.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

$50 or less

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Marshalls Foot Spa Massager With Vibrating Bubbles Price: $49.99 • From: Marshalls Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK