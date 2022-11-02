If you've been invited to a party and have no idea what to bring the hosts, don't worry -- we have you covered.
Right now, host and hostess gifts are up to 30% off at Anthropologie, with unique finds everyone is sure to love.
There are plenty of candles for the candle-obsessed, bakeware and kitchen decor for the cooks, soaps and lotions for beauty-lovers, and more.
For example, shop Nest Fragrances' liquid soap for under $20, serving boards and loaf pans for under $50, and throw blankets, diffusers, and wine glass sets for under $100.
Check it all out (and more!) below.
Gifts under $25
Nest Fragrances Winter Liquid Soap
Price: $16.50 • 25% SavingsAnthropologieOriginal: $22
Snowcap Reactive-Glazed Monogram Mug
Price: $11.20 • 20% SavingsAnthropologieOriginal: $14
NEOM Energy Burst Hand & Body Lotion
Price: $18.75 • 25% SavingsAnthropologieOriginal: $25
Nostalgia Candle
Price: $19.20 • 20% SavingsAnthropologieOriginal: $24
Baker Stripe Dish Towels, Set of 4Original: $20
Countryside Berry Basket
Price: $11.20 • 30% SavingsAnthropologieOriginal: $16
Tocca Mini Hand CreamOriginal: $10
Candle Wick Trimmer
Price: $14.40 • 20% SavingsAnthropologieOriginal: $18
Gifts under $50
Skeem Match Cloche
Price: $27.20 • 20% SavingsAnthropologieOriginal: $34
Swift Rectangle Serving Board
Price: $33.60 • 30% SavingsAnthropologieOriginal: $48
Elena Loaf Pan
Price: $30.40 • 20% SavingsAnthropologieOriginal: $38
Selma Wine Glasses, Set of 4
Price: $44.80 • 30% SavingsAnthropologieOriginal: $64
Lucky Marble Monogram Serving Board
Price: $40.60 • 30% SavingsAnthropologieOriginal: $58
Zaza Lustered Shot Glasses, Set of 4
Price: $25.60 • 19% SavingsAnthropologieOriginal: $32
Barr-Co. Reed DiffuserOriginal: $50
Holly and Pear Pie Dish
Price: $33.60 • 19% SavingsAnthropologieOriginal: $42
Gifts under $100
Gilded Agate Cheese Board
Price: $54.60 • 30% SavingsAnthropologieOriginal: $78
Vanessa Throw Blanket
Price: $62.40 • 20% SavingsAnthropologieOriginal: $78
Knit Geo Throw Blanket
Price: $94.40 • 19% SavingsAnthropologieOriginal: $118
Voluspa Ultrasonic Fragrance Oil DiffuserOriginal: $115
Hammered Copper Nesting Bowls, Set of 3
Price: $70.40 • 19% SavingsAnthropologieOriginal: $88
Waterfall Wine Glasses, Set of 4 in Honey Luster
Price: $51.20 • 19% SavingsAnthropologieOriginal: $64