If you've been invited to a party and have no idea what to bring the hosts, don't worry -- we have you covered.

Right now, host and hostess gifts are up to 30% off at Anthropologie, with unique finds everyone is sure to love.

There are plenty of candles for the candle-obsessed, bakeware and kitchen decor for the cooks, soaps and lotions for beauty-lovers, and more.

For example, shop Nest Fragrances' liquid soap for under $20, serving boards and loaf pans for under $50, and throw blankets, diffusers, and wine glass sets for under $100.

Thanksgiving hosting gifts they'll actually want to use after the plates are cleared

Check it all out (and more!) below.

Gifts under $25

Nest Fragrances Winter Liquid Soap
Nest Fragrances Winter Liquid Soap

Price: $16.50 25% SavingsAnthropologie

Original: $22
Snowcap Reactive-Glazed Monogram Mug
Snowcap Reactive-Glazed Monogram Mug

Price: $11.20 20% SavingsAnthropologie

Original: $14
NEOM Energy Burst Hand &#38; Body Lotion
NEOM Energy Burst Hand & Body Lotion

Price: $18.75 25% SavingsAnthropologie

Original: $25
Nostalgia Candle
Nostalgia Candle

Price: $19.20 20% SavingsAnthropologie

Original: $24
Baker Stripe Dish Towels, Set of 4
Baker Stripe Dish Towels, Set of 4

Price: $16 20% SavingsAnthropologie

Original: $20
Countryside Berry Basket
Countryside Berry Basket

Price: $11.20 30% SavingsAnthropologie

Original: $16
Tocca Mini Hand Cream
Tocca Mini Hand Cream

Price: $7.50 25% SavingsAnthropologie

Original: $10
Candle Wick Trimmer
Candle Wick Trimmer

Price: $14.40 20% SavingsAnthropologie

Original: $18
Gifts under $50

Skeem Match Cloche
Skeem Match Cloche

Price: $27.20 20% SavingsAnthropologie

Original: $34
Swift Rectangle Serving Board
Swift Rectangle Serving Board

Price: $33.60 30% SavingsAnthropologie

Original: $48
Elena Loaf Pan
Elena Loaf Pan

Price: $30.40 20% SavingsAnthropologie

Original: $38
Selma Wine Glasses, Set of 4
Selma Wine Glasses, Set of 4

Price: $44.80 30% SavingsAnthropologie

Original: $64
Lucky Marble Monogram Serving Board
Lucky Marble Monogram Serving Board

Price: $40.60 30% SavingsAnthropologie

Original: $58
Zaza Lustered Shot Glasses, Set of 4
Zaza Lustered Shot Glasses, Set of 4

Price: $25.60 19% SavingsAnthropologie

Original: $32
Barr-Co. Reed Diffuser
Barr-Co. Reed Diffuser

Price: $40 20% SavingsAnthropologie

Original: $50
Holly and Pear Pie Dish
Holly and Pear Pie Dish

Price: $33.60 19% SavingsAnthropologie

Original: $42
Gifts under $100

Gilded Agate Cheese Board
Gilded Agate Cheese Board

Price: $54.60 30% SavingsAnthropologie

Original: $78
Vanessa Throw Blanket
Vanessa Throw Blanket

Price: $62.40 20% SavingsAnthropologie

Original: $78
Knit Geo Throw Blanket
Knit Geo Throw Blanket

Price: $94.40 19% SavingsAnthropologie

Original: $118
Voluspa Ultrasonic Fragrance Oil Diffuser
Voluspa Ultrasonic Fragrance Oil Diffuser

Price: $92 20% SavingsAnthropologie

Original: $115
Hammered Copper Nesting Bowls, Set of 3
Hammered Copper Nesting Bowls, Set of 3

Price: $70.40 19% SavingsAnthropologie

Original: $88
Waterfall Wine Glasses, Set of 4 in Honey Luster
Waterfall Wine Glasses, Set of 4 in Honey Luster

Price: $51.20 19% SavingsAnthropologie

Original: $64
