If you've been invited to a party and have no idea what to bring the hosts, don't worry -- we have you covered.

Right now, host and hostess gifts are up to 30% off at Anthropologie, with unique finds everyone is sure to love.

There are plenty of candles for the candle-obsessed, bakeware and kitchen decor for the cooks, soaps and lotions for beauty-lovers, and more.

For example, shop Nest Fragrances' liquid soap for under $20, serving boards and loaf pans for under $50, and throw blankets, diffusers, and wine glass sets for under $100.

Check it all out (and more!) below.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Gifts under $25

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Anthropologie Nest Fragrances Winter Liquid Soap Price : $16.50 • 25% Savings Anthropologie Original: $22 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Anthropologie Snowcap Reactive-Glazed Monogram Mug Price : $11.20 • 20% Savings Anthropologie Original: $14 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Anthropologie NEOM Energy Burst Hand & Body Lotion Price : $18.75 • 25% Savings Anthropologie Original: $25 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Anthropologie Nostalgia Candle Price : $19.20 • 20% Savings Anthropologie Original: $24 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Anthropologie Baker Stripe Dish Towels, Set of 4 Price : $16 • 20% Savings Anthropologie Original: $20 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Anthropologie Countryside Berry Basket Price : $11.20 • 30% Savings Anthropologie Original: $16 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Anthropologie Tocca Mini Hand Cream Price : $7.50 • 25% Savings Anthropologie Original: $10 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Anthropologie Candle Wick Trimmer Price : $14.40 • 20% Savings Anthropologie Original: $18 Shop Now

Gifts under $50

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Anthropologie Skeem Match Cloche Price : $27.20 • 20% Savings Anthropologie Original: $34 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Anthropologie Swift Rectangle Serving Board Price : $33.60 • 30% Savings Anthropologie Original: $48 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Anthropologie Elena Loaf Pan Price : $30.40 • 20% Savings Anthropologie Original: $38 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Anthropologie Selma Wine Glasses, Set of 4 Price : $44.80 • 30% Savings Anthropologie Original: $64 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Anthropologie Lucky Marble Monogram Serving Board Price : $40.60 • 30% Savings Anthropologie Original: $58 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Anthropologie Zaza Lustered Shot Glasses, Set of 4 Price : $25.60 • 19% Savings Anthropologie Original: $32 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Anthropologie Barr-Co. Reed Diffuser Price : $40 • 20% Savings Anthropologie Original: $50 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Anthropologie Holly and Pear Pie Dish Price : $33.60 • 19% Savings Anthropologie Original: $42 Shop Now

Gifts under $100

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Anthropologie Gilded Agate Cheese Board Price : $54.60 • 30% Savings Anthropologie Original: $78 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Anthropologie Vanessa Throw Blanket Price : $62.40 • 20% Savings Anthropologie Original: $78 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Anthropologie Knit Geo Throw Blanket Price : $94.40 • 19% Savings Anthropologie Original: $118 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Anthropologie Voluspa Ultrasonic Fragrance Oil Diffuser Price : $92 • 20% Savings Anthropologie Original: $115 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Anthropologie Hammered Copper Nesting Bowls, Set of 3 Price : $70.40 • 19% Savings Anthropologie Original: $88 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK