Believe it or not, Disney's "Frozen" was released 10 years ago!

To celebrate a full decade of one of the most beloved winter-time films in Disney's roster, we've put together a list of products based on the film that make great gifts for fans of any age.

Keep scrolling to shop dolls, accessories and more!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

shopDisney Elsa Ear Headband for Adults – Frozen $34.99 shopDisney Satin ears, gemstone detailing and a flowy train inpsired by Elsa will have you feeling like winter royalty. Shop Now

shopDisney Frozen Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults $44.99 shopDisney For a more colorful take on the classic Mickey ears, try this padded, faux leather pair featuring sisters Anna and Elsa with a sparkling snowflake centerpiece. Shop Now

shopDisney Frozen Loungefly Mini Backpack $88 shopDisney This compact backpack pairs beautifully with the ears above and will hold all of your essentials neatly thanks to a sizeable main compartment, smaller front-zip compartment and side slip pockets. Shop Now

shopDisney Elsa Long Sleeve Velour Top for Women – Frozen $64.99 shopDisney Look cozy and stylish all winter long in this dashing velour wrap top. Shop Now

Amazon Mattel Disney Frozen Anna and Elsa Collector Dolls to Celebrate Disney 100 Years of Wonder, Inspired by Disney Frozen Movie $100.99 Amazon These dolls come with stunning costumes crafted from satin with foil details, metallic woven fabrics, faux fur detail and more. Collectors of all ages will delight in displaying them using the included stands! Shop Now

Amazon Disney Frozen 11-inch Laugh, Shimmy & Shake Olaf $19.99 Amazon Shop Now

Target Disney ILY 4ever Inspired by Olaf Brunette Doll (Target Exclusive) $34.99 Target This brunette dolls (a Target exclusive) dons an ice skating outfit covered in delicate snowflakes inspired by the snowman Olaf. Shop Now

Target Disney ILY 4ever Dolls - Inspired by Olaf (Target Exclusive) $34.99 Target This doll matches her friend above but showcases gorgeous curly hair accented by a fuzzy earmuffs. Shop Now