Believe it or not, Disney's "Frozen" was released 10 years ago!
To celebrate a full decade of one of the most beloved winter-time films in Disney's roster, we've put together a list of products based on the film that make great gifts for fans of any age.
Keep scrolling to shop dolls, accessories and more!
Elsa Ear Headband for Adults – Frozen
- $34.99
- shopDisney
Satin ears, gemstone detailing and a flowy train inpsired by Elsa will have you feeling like winter royalty.
Frozen Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults
- $44.99
- shopDisney
For a more colorful take on the classic Mickey ears, try this padded, faux leather pair featuring sisters Anna and Elsa with a sparkling snowflake centerpiece.
Frozen Loungefly Mini Backpack
- $88
- shopDisney
This compact backpack pairs beautifully with the ears above and will hold all of your essentials neatly thanks to a sizeable main compartment, smaller front-zip compartment and side slip pockets.
Elsa Long Sleeve Velour Top for Women – Frozen
- $64.99
- shopDisney
Look cozy and stylish all winter long in this dashing velour wrap top.
Mattel Disney Frozen Anna and Elsa Collector Dolls to Celebrate Disney 100 Years of Wonder, Inspired by Disney Frozen Movie
- $100.99
- Amazon
These dolls come with stunning costumes crafted from satin with foil details, metallic woven fabrics, faux fur detail and more. Collectors of all ages will delight in displaying them using the included stands!
Disney ILY 4ever Inspired by Olaf Brunette Doll (Target Exclusive)
- $34.99
- Target
This brunette dolls (a Target exclusive) dons an ice skating outfit covered in delicate snowflakes inspired by the snowman Olaf.
Disney ILY 4ever Dolls - Inspired by Olaf (Target Exclusive)
- $34.99
- Target
This doll matches her friend above but showcases gorgeous curly hair accented by a fuzzy earmuffs.
Minnie Mouse Double Pom Beanie
- $52.50
- Love Your Melon
Shop other Disney-inspired beanies like the adorable Minnie House version you see here when you click through and browse the Love Your Melon collection.