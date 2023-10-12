In a galaxy far, far away... "Good Morning America" compiled the ultimate gift guide for Star Wars fans.
There are plenty of unique gift ideas for "Star Wars" fans -- and some exciting new offerings as well. For example, Jeffrey Brown's "The Mandalorian and Child" hardback edition is now out -- it's the perfect stocking stuffer!
Whether you're searching for holiday gifts, looking for a collectible for yourself or on the hunt for a new LEGO set from the "Star Wars" universe, this gift guide has it all.
Scroll on to check it all out. May the Force be with you, shoppers!
Under $25
Cufflinks Inc. "Star Wars" 3D Millennium Falcon Lapel Pin
- $24.50
- $49
- Nordstrom
Funko Pop! Something Wild!: Star Wars The Mandalorian Card Game - Grogu
- $7.99
- $8.99
- Amazon
Star Wars Oversized Supersoft Printed Plush Throw by The Big One
- $8.49
- $19.99
- Kohl's
Under $50
Star Wars: The Ultimate Cookbook: The Official Guide to Cooking Your Way Through the Galaxy
- $33.49
- Amazon
STAR WARS Young Jedi Adventures Fuzzy Force Nubs, Plush, Toys, Preschool Toys for 3 Year Old Boys & Girls
- $25.99
- $34.99
- Amazon
shopDisney Home Accents Grogu Garden Tote and Tools Set – Star Wars: The Mandalorian
- $49.99
- shopDisney
Under $100
Worth the splurge
Star Wars: Jedi Challenges AR Headset with Lightsaber Controller and Tracking Beacon
- $97
- $110.45
- Amazon