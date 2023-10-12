In a galaxy far, far away... "Good Morning America" compiled the ultimate gift guide for Star Wars fans.

There are plenty of unique gift ideas for "Star Wars" fans -- and some exciting new offerings as well. For example, Jeffrey Brown's "The Mandalorian and Child" hardback edition is now out -- it's the perfect stocking stuffer!

Whether you're searching for holiday gifts, looking for a collectible for yourself or on the hunt for a new LEGO set from the "Star Wars" universe, this gift guide has it all.

Scroll on to check it all out. May the Force be with you, shoppers!

Under $25

15% off Amazon Tamagotchi nano x Star Wars - R2-D2, Classic $16.88

$19.99 Amazon Shop Now

29% off Macy's Potato Head The Yamdalorian and the Tot $11.99

$16.99 Macy's Shop Now

Amazon The Mandalorian and Child (Star Wars) $10.47 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon The Child, Stand for Amazon Echo Dot $24.95 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon STAR WARS The Black Series Boba Fett $31.99 Amazon Shop Now

Walmart Star Wars The Mandalorian Grogu Plush Set $21.75 Walmart Shop Now

21% off Amazon LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian & The Child $15.69

$19.99 Amazon Shop Now

11% off Amazon Funko Pop! Something Wild!: Star Wars The Mandalorian Card Game - Grogu $7.99

$8.99 Amazon Shop Now

Walmart Funko Pop! Coin Bag - Mandalorian Scene $17.95 Walmart Shop Now

57% off Kohl's Star Wars Oversized Supersoft Printed Plush Throw by The Big One $8.49

$19.99 Kohl's Shop Now

Amazon Star Wars: The Tiny Book of Grogu $9.89 Amazon Shop Now

Walmart Exquisite Gaming Cable Guy Mobile Phone and Controller Holder $24.99 Walmart Shop Now

Under $50

Amazon Star Wars: The Ultimate Cookbook: The Official Guide to Cooking Your Way Through the Galaxy $33.49 Amazon Shop Now

Macy's Star Wars 2 Slice Toaster $29.99 Macy's Shop Now

25% off Amazon STAR WARS Young Jedi Adventures Fuzzy Force Nubs, Plush, Toys, Preschool Toys for 3 Year Old Boys & Girls $25.99

$34.99 Amazon Shop Now

shopDisney shopDisney Home Accents Grogu Garden Tote and Tools Set – Star Wars: The Mandalorian $49.99 shopDisney Shop Now

Amazon JoyJolt Star Wars Helmet Hues Tumblers Stemless Glasses $31.80 Amazon Shop Now

Etsy Minimalist set of 9 Movie Poster Set $43 Etsy Shop Now

Amazon All-New Limited Edition, Star Wars Darth Vader Stand for Amazon Echo Dot $39.99 Amazon Shop Now

18% off Amazon STAR WARS Welcome You are Yoda Door Mat $35.18

$42.99 Amazon Shop Now

Under $100

Amazon STAR WARS Micro Galaxy Squadron at-at Walker (Endor) Amazon Exclusive $59.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Star Wars $59.99 Amazon Shop Now

William Sonoma Star Wars Millennium Falcon Waffle Maker $59.95 William Sonoma Shop Now

Amazon Igloo 14-16 Qt Limited Edition Playmate Series $64.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Uncanny Brands Star Wars Death Star Popcorn Maker $59.99 Amazon Shop Now

Worth the splurge

23% off shopDisney Qui-Gon Hilt – Star Wars with Collector's Case $129.99

$169.99 shopDisney Shop Now

11% off Amazon LEGO Star Wars The Justifier $149.99

$169.99 Amazon Shop Now

Home Depot 3.5 ft. Animated LED Seasonal Yoda $199 Home Depot Shop Now

Pottery Barn Kids Star Wars R2-D2 Lamp $229 Pottery Barn Kids Shop Now

12% off Amazon Star Wars: Jedi Challenges AR Headset with Lightsaber Controller and Tracking Beacon $97

$110.45 Amazon Shop Now