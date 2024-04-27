Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals to

You can score big savings on products from brands such as Radio Flyer, AquaVault and more. The deals start at just $10 and are up to 58% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings. Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks. Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering. Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.

50% off Radio Flyer Radio Flyer: L885 Electric Bike The Flyer L885 is an electric bike for families, packing top-of-the-line hauling capabilities into a beautifully designed performance vehicle. Powered by their state-of-the-art UL 2271 tested Flight Speed Lithium-Ion battery, the Flyer L885 reaches a top speed of 20 mph with a range of up to 50 miles. In addition to five levels of pedal assist, the bike is designed with a half twist throttle to move riders without pedaling – it’s like having the wind at your back on command. You can control your ride with the digital LCD display featuring a speedometer, odometer, battery charge level, pedal assist level, and light indicator. Travel with two kids or haul cargo with the included Kid & Cargo Carrier accessory. Sides zip down to easily convert between kid and cargo mode. Choose from small, medium, or large bike frame sizes, depending on the rider's height. Free shipping! $1149 + Free shipping

$2298 Valid: 04/27/2024 to 04/27/2024

50% off TOBIQ TOBIQ: Bags TOBIQ bags were invented by a mom of four to help travelers simplify and organize all their gear. It's like having four bags in one. TOBIQ bags are made with premium, eco-friendly fabric: 1000D CORDURA RPET (recycled plastics) and YKK zippers for lasting durability. They are extremely resilient, weather and stain-resistant. You can also toss them into your washing machine for easy maintenance. The 60L is carry-on approved for most standard airlines and the 30L slides under the seat in front of you as a personal item. There are 18 total organizational components in the 60L bag. It's cleverly divided into four equal compartments, each equipped with two interior bungees and a long zipper inside. Other options include toiletry bags and hip packs. Shipping is $4.99. $14.50 - $115

$29 - $230 Valid: 04/27/2024 to 04/27/2024

52% to 58% off AquaVault AquaVault: Magnetic Wallet & ChargeCard Stay powered up on-the-go. AquaVault's portable charger is small and ultra-thin, designed to fit in the credit card slot of your wallet. The ChargeCard has built-in charging cables for both iPhones and Androids. You can also charge portable speakers, headphones, tablets, and more. The four LED power lights display how much battery is remaining. The Magnetic Wallet sticks to the back of your phone with a very strong magnetic hold. Store your credit cards, ID, and cash on the back of your phone instead of carrying around a bulky wallet. Shipping is $4.95 or free with two. $19 - $29

$40 - $70 Valid: 04/27/2024 to 04/27/2024

50% off Limitless Innovations Limitless Innovations: Lighting Solutions Limitless Innovations’ lumenology LED motion and security lights are a powerful tool and are rated for indoor and outdoor use. The Portable 4-in-1 has an amazing 350 Lumens of flashlight, lamp, lantern, and power bank. The Portable model can be mounted anywhere with the included magnet and/or attach it with the super-flexible and durable tripod legs. The Dual model has 1,000 Lumens and is very bright. The two heads can be adjusted along with sensitivity adjustment for the perfect setting. Shipping is $5.95. $20 - $30

$40 - $60 Valid: 04/27/2024 to 04/27/2024

50% off Frywall Frywall: Splatter Guards Frywall is the ultimate protection against stovetop spills and splatter, letting you cook what you love without making a mess. With Frywall, you can always see, stir, and flip your food while your stovetop stays protected. Unlike a lid or splatter screen, Frywall lets steam escape, so proteins sear like with an open pan. Frywall is made of FDA-compliant silicone and can withstand heat up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. It's also dishwasher safe and compact to store. Choose from 8”, 10,” or 12” in a variety of colors. Limit three per order. Shipping is $6.95. $10 - $14.50

$20 - $29 Valid: 04/27/2024 to 04/27/2024

50% off Murad Murad: Skincare Founded by dermatologist and pharmacist Dr. Howard Murad, Murad delivers skin wellness through the unique science of water, and continues to innovate high-performance technologies and formulas. Choose from a variety of options including the Vita-C Glycolic Serum, which features a one-of-a-kind Vita-C Complex that enhances L-ascorbic acid stability and potency to brighten skin. The glycolic acid exfoliates dulling surface cells to enhance vitamin C delivery. The Perfecting Day Cream provides essential hydration, broad spectrum SPF and powerful antioxidant protection in one step. This is designed to restore moisture and suppleness, minimizing the look of lines. Free shipping! $15 to $54.50 + Free Shipping

$30 - $109 Valid: 04/27/2024 to 04/27/2024

Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

50% off Cozy Earth Cozy Earth: Bath Towels & Robes Elevate your bathroom to a dream spa with Cozy Earth plush bath towels. Step out of the shower into plush, luxe, ultra-absorbent fabric. Offered in neutral colors to complement any bathroom palette. Choose standard bath towel sets or bath sheet sets to go even bigger. Dry off and cozy up after with waffle bathrobes and wraps. $20 - $87.50

$40 - $175 Valid: 04/24/2024 to 05/05/2024 Shop Now

33% to 44% off Lock Laces Lock Laces: No-Tie Shoelaces (2-Pack) Instantly turn any lace-up shoe into a slip-on with Lock Laces. One size fits all, Lock Laces are trimmed to fit any size lace-up shoe for children and adults. The patented double-eyelet lock design technology allows for a more secure grip and reduces slippage, while also allowing easy adjustability to loosen and tighten the system depending on the user's activity. The elasticity of Lock Laces gives you a more custom fit by adding extra comfort and support while reducing pressure points at the top of the foot. Offered in a two-pack with styles for everyday shoes and boots. $10 - $10

$15 - $18 Valid: 04/22/2024 to 05/05/2024

28% off Wet-It Wet-It: Absorbent Cloths (2-Pack) Swap disposable paper products for functional and long-lasting cloths. Super absorbent, eco-friendly and reusable, Wet-it! dishcloths can be cleaned in the dishwasher or washing machine. Durable and strong yet soft and non-abrasive, each cloth can absorb and hold up to 16 times its weight and can last six months or longer under normal use. $10

$14 Valid: 04/22/2024 to 05/05/2024

30% to 42% off Vibes Vibes: Silicone Earplugs & Hi-Fidelity Earplugs Block out sound or simply reduce it with Vibes. The Hi-Fidelity are discreet, reusable earplugs that reduce the volume of loud environments to a safer, more comfortable level while still allowing you to hear everything clearly. The Moldable Silicone Earplugs are Vibes’ newest product, which are reusable, noise-canceling earplugs that mold to fit the exact shape of your ear and block out all sounds in your environment. $14 - $22

$20 - $38.50 Valid: 04/22/2024 to 05/05/2024

48% off Mali + Lili Mali + Lili: Megan Hobo Sling Bag Show off your style with a trendy everyday bag. The Megan Hobo Sling Bag is crafted with vegan leather, featuring a top zip closure, exterior zippered side pocket and webbing trim detailing. This versatile, hands-free style is ideal for on-the-go from errands to travel. $40 + Free Shipping

$78 Valid: 04/25/2024 to 04/28/2024

Plus, shop Digital Deals & Steals for Mother's Day!

50% off MeiraT MeiraT: Jewelry Meira T jewelry blends the beauty of nature with a touch of New York City style, and a touch of Meira T's European influence resulting in unique and eye-catching pieces made in 14kt gold, diamonds, and gemstones. This assortment offers a variety of styles, from dainty everyday pieces to statement necklaces. The pieces transition beautifully from day time to night time. Choose from a selection of necklaces, bracelets, and earrings. Free shipping! $175 to $1470 + Free Shipping

$350 - $2940 Valid: 04/26/2024 to 05/05/2024 Shop Now

70% to 76% off Daniela Swaebe Daniela Swaebe: Dazzling Jewelry Gift a pop of sparkle for Mother's Day with gorgeous personalized jewelry. These unique sets, including personalized initial, birthstone and constellation necklaces, are perfect for layering and beautifully packaged in ready-to-gift boxes. Explore meaningful charm necklaces and bracelets sets that can be personalized by easily adding a picture, birthstone or initial charm. This assortment also includes earrings, bracelets and necklaces that make the best gift. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $40. $4.50 - $29

$15 - $122 Valid: 04/24/2024 to 05/05/2024 Shop Now

50% off McCrea's Candies McCrea's Candies: Caramels McCrea's is all about savoring the moment and is the perfect treat for mom. Made in America with fresh ingredients, McCrea's caramels create connections between taste, memory and the people around you. These caramels tap into the profound link between taste, memory and nostalgia through perfectly balanced and completely unexpected flavors. This assortment includes the 5.5-ounce tubes, which come in a variety of flavors including Black Lava Sea Salt, Classic Vanilla, Tapped Maple, Rosemary Truffle Sea Salt and Cape Cod Sea Salt, and includes 17-19 pieces of individually wrapped caramels. Limit six per order. Shipping is $4.95. $11 - $76

$22 - $152 Valid: 04/24/2024 to 05/05/2024 Shop Now

50% to 60% off Love in Faith Love in Faith: Unisex Tops, Tumblers & Totes Love in Faith works to uplift and bring people together by creating faith-based apparel. Choose from an assortment of 13 T-shirt options ranging from Blessed Mama to Faith, Hope, and Love. These styles are unisex and go up to size 3XL. Also included in this assortment are a selection of totes and tumblers. Shipping is $4.95 or free with three or more. $8 - $20

$20 - $40 Valid: 04/24/2024 to 05/05/2024 Shop Now

50% off Flare Flare: Safety Bracelets & Necklaces Give the gift of safety. Flare safety bracelets are designed to protect the most important women in your life by notifying loved ones if help is needed. Simply pair the bracelet with the Flare app via Bluetooth. Once set up and Bluetooth enabled, the bracelet is designed to instantly alert your designated loved ones with a simple click, and, if desired, alert police that you're requesting help. Choose from an assortment of beautiful beaded options, leather options or the slider collection. Limit of four per order. Free shipping! $74.50 + Free shipping

$149 Valid: 04/24/2024 to 05/05/2024 Shop Now

50% off Nuzzie Nuzzie: Knit Weighted Blankets Redefining comfort with coolness and calm: Every Nuzzie blanket is thoughtfully engineered to deliver a dual experience of warmth and weight without the inconvenience of overheating. Their unique knit design ensures optimal temperature control, allowing you to snuggle in and find solace, any time of the year. The hand-woven open-knit design allows for superior breathability. The premium microfiber shell is softer than cotton and bamboo, and its fill is made of fabric from recycled bottles -- up to 500 bottles in each blanket. Choose from a variety of colors in 8 pounds or 12 pounds. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two. $94.50 - $124.50

$189 - $249 Valid: 04/24/2024 to 05/05/2024 Shop Now

50% off Ahava Ahava: Skin Care AHAVA's products don't just care for your skin, they help your skin care for itself. AHAVA has over three decades of transforming the ancient beauty secrets of the Dead Sea naturals into modern, active, results-driven skin care. This assortment includes bestsellers like the Crystal Osmoter Facial Serum, which helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles, promotes firmness and immediately enhances the skin's youthful glow. The 24K Gold Mineral Mud Mask brightens and nourishes the skin, and detoxifies clogged pores. The Advanced Deep Wrinkle Cream is an all-day moisturizer that helps shape facial contours, helps diminish the appearance of deep wrinkles, targets loss of volume and reveals newly hydrated, plump and supple skin. Limit six per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50, except to Hawaii and Puerto Rico where shipping is $25. $12.50 - $51.50

$25 - $103 Valid: 04/24/2024 to 05/05/2024 Shop Now