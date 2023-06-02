It's Barbie's world and we're just living in it!
With the release of the highly anticipated "Barbie" movie just a few months away, Mattel has introduced a new collection inspired by the feature film.
"This collection allows fans of all ages to celebrate their favorite characters and scenes from the movie," Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie & Dolls at Mattel, said in a press release. "What an incredible way to kick off the summer of Barbie!”
New releases include a pink corvette convertible and a mega Dreamhouse.
Dolls
Barbie The Movie Doll Pink Gingham Dress
Price: $25 • From: Amazon
"Take home a part of Barbie The Movie with this collector Barbie doll! Wearing a pink gingham dress, she’s all set to have the best day ever in Barbie Land."
Barbie The Movie Doll Plaid Matching Set
Price: $50 • From: Amazon
"Barbie doll is dressed in dreamy pastels from head to toe. Her pink, blue and yellow cropped jacket pairs perfectly with a puffy skirt and matching blouse."
Barbie The Movie Ken Doll Pastel Stripe Matching Set
Price: $25 • From: Amazon
"He looks as easy and breezy as film Ken with his surfboard, platinum blond hair, unbuttoned top, and white sneakers."
Barbie The Movie Doll President in Pink and Gold Dress
Price: $50 • From: Amazon
"Barbie doll wears a full, satiny gown that features a sparkly off-shoulder bodice and shimmery goldaccents that trail down her skirt. She looks just like President Barbie in the film with her bouncycurls and elaborate statement necklace."
Cars
Barbie The Movie Pink Corvette Convertible
Price: $74.97 • From: Walmart
"The convertible is pure eye candy with a pink paint job and curvy, retro silhouette."
Barbie The Movie Hot Wheels RC Barbie Corvette
Price: $54.99 • From: Amazon
"This remote-control 1956 Corvette Stingray is based on the one in Barbie The Movie and can hold two Barbie dolls."
Other
Barbie The Movie MEGA Dreamhouse
Price: $149.99 • From: Amazon
"As seen in Barbie The Movie, this buildable replica is loaded with details including a spiral staircase and a pool with a slide."
UNO Barbie The Movie Card Game
Price: $6.49 • From: Amazon
"The UNO game players know and love features graphics inspired by characters from Barbie The Movie."
Little People Collector Barbie: The Movie Special Edition Set
Price: $24.99 • From: Amazon
"Includes 4 characters: Barbie figure dressed in gingham, President Barbie figure in a stunning pink and gold dress, a beach-ready Ken figure, and Gloria in her power suit."