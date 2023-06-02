It's Barbie's world and we're just living in it!

With the release of the highly anticipated "Barbie" movie just a few months away, Mattel has introduced a new collection inspired by the feature film.

"This collection allows fans of all ages to celebrate their favorite characters and scenes from the movie," Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie & Dolls at Mattel, said in a press release. "What an incredible way to kick off the summer of Barbie!”

New releases include a pink corvette convertible and a mega Dreamhouse.

Scroll down to shop dolls, games, cars and more.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Dolls

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Barbie The Movie Doll Pink Gingham Dress
Mattel

Barbie The Movie Doll Pink Gingham Dress

Price: $25   From: Amazon

Shop Now

"Take home a part of Barbie The Movie with this collector Barbie doll! Wearing a pink gingham dress, she’s all set to have the best day ever in Barbie Land."

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Barbie The Movie Doll Plaid Matching Set
Mattel

Barbie The Movie Doll Plaid Matching Set

Price: $50   From: Amazon

Shop Now

"Barbie doll is dressed in dreamy pastels from head to toe. Her pink, blue and yellow cropped jacket pairs perfectly with a puffy skirt and matching blouse."

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Barbie The Movie Ken Doll Pastel Stripe Matching Set
Mattel

Barbie The Movie Ken Doll Pastel Stripe Matching Set

Price: $25   From: Amazon

Shop Now

"He looks as easy and breezy as film Ken with his surfboard, platinum blond hair, unbuttoned top, and white sneakers."

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Barbie The Movie Doll President in Pink and Gold Dress
Mattel

Barbie The Movie Doll President in Pink and Gold Dress

Price: $50   From: Amazon

Shop Now

"Barbie doll wears a full, satiny gown that features a sparkly off-shoulder bodice and shimmery goldaccents that trail down her skirt. She looks just like President Barbie in the film with her bouncycurls and elaborate statement necklace."

Editor's Picks

Cars

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Barbie The Movie Pink Corvette Convertible
Mattel

Barbie The Movie Pink Corvette Convertible

Price: $74.97   From: Walmart

Shop Now

"The convertible is pure eye candy with a pink paint job and curvy, retro silhouette."

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Barbie The Movie Hot Wheels RC Barbie Corvette
Mattel

Barbie The Movie Hot Wheels RC Barbie Corvette

Price: $54.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

"This remote-control 1956 Corvette Stingray is based on the one in Barbie The Movie and can hold two Barbie dolls."

Other

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Barbie The Movie MEGA Dreamhouse
Mattel

Barbie The Movie MEGA Dreamhouse

Price: $149.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

"As seen in Barbie The Movie, this buildable replica is loaded with details including a spiral staircase and a pool with a slide."

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
UNO Barbie The Movie Card Game
UNO

UNO Barbie The Movie Card Game

Price: $6.49   From: Amazon

Shop Now

"The UNO game players know and love features graphics inspired by characters from Barbie The Movie."

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Little People Collector Barbie: The Movie Special Edition Set
Mattel

Little People Collector Barbie: The Movie Special Edition Set

Price: $24.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

"Includes 4 characters: Barbie figure dressed in gingham, President Barbie figure in a stunning pink and gold dress, a beach-ready Ken figure, and Gloria in her power suit."