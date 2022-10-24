Big news for "Star Wars" fans, Lucasfilm Consumer Products' holiday celebration, "Bring Home the Galaxy," has begun.
The nine-week program includes new product launches and spotlights must-have items inspired by "Star Wars."
From a Darth Vader helmet to a milk and cookie set, there's something for everyone on your holiday list (including yourself).
Scroll down to shop items from a galaxy far, far away and check back weekly for new launches.
Accessories
Darth Vader Crossbody Bag by Vera Bradley
Price: $75 • From: Lucasfilm
Cross over to the dark side with this Darth Vader crossbody bag by Vera Bradley. The round bag features an embroidered design of the Sith Lord inside a floral pattern, a zip top main compartment and internal slip and zip pockets so you can take over the galaxy in style.
Star Wars "Greatest in the Galaxy" Baseball Cap for Adults
Price: $29.99 • From: Lucasfilm
This hat lets everyone know your style is the ''Greatest in the Galaxy.'' The embroidered design on the front combines the the Rebel symbol and the Empire symbol.
Toys and Collectibles
Darth Vader Helmet – Star Wars: The Black Series
Price: $131.99 • From: Lucasfilm
Featuring multiple pieces and iconic ventilation sounds with highly detailed deco, series-inspired design, this helmet delivers on the presentation and detail of "Star Wars": The Black Series.
Star Wars Mega Figurine Play Set – 20-Pc.
Price: $49.99 • From: Lucasfilm
The Force will be with you at playtime with this mega figurine set inspired by the "Star Wars" saga. Includes a galaxy of 20 fully sculpted figures from the Dark and Light Sides.
Home
Star Wars Holiday Milk and Cookie Set
Price: $29.99 • From: Lucasfilm
Santa will be delighted when he gets his milk and cookies on this "Star Wars" plate and glass, after traveling all throughout the galaxy. The plate and milk jar include festive artwork of cuddly Ewoks who are ''Up to Snow Good For the Holidays.''
Star Wars Mug with Darth Vader Lid
Price: $24.99 • From: Lucasfilm
Get ready for your rebel missions and galactic adventures with your favorite brew and this mug. Featuring artwork of all of your favorite "Star Wars" characters and a Darth Vader lid, this mug also let's everyone know you're the ''Greatest in the Galaxy.''
Clothing
Darth Vader Cropped Christmas T-Shirt for Women – Star Wars
Price: $29.99 • From: Lucasfilm
Let everyone in the galaxy know that you are ''Up to snow good for the holidays'' with this "Star Wars" t-shirt. Featuring a red and white striped crew neck, ruched hem detail, and a screen printed design of Darth Vader in a snowglobe, candy canes, snow flake, and present, this cute tee is perfect for feeling festive.
Star Wars Holiday Hooded Romper for Adults
Price: $74.99 • From: Lucasfilm
A galaxy of "Star Wars" characters get in the holiday spirit on this festive adult romper. Darth Vader, C-3PO, R2-D2, an Imperial Stormtrooper and an Ewok are featured inside snowglobes in the seasonal design of this comfy cotton hooded sleepwear that includes a holiday message from the dark side: ''Up to snow good for the holidays.''