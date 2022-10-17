It's the time of year again when Good Housekeeping reveals the Best New Toy Awards.

Along with Good Housekeeping Institute's team of engineers and analysts, 450 kid testers, ages 1 to 14, were tapped to evaluate everything from assembly processes and durability to overall fun factor.

Some of this year's biggest trends in toys are centered around social-emotional learning, inclusivity, social media and collectibles.

Good Housekeeping's chief technologist Rachel Rothman walked "Good Morning America" through several of this year's top picks. See and shop from the list below.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

$30 and under

$60 and under

Target Jazwares First Act Roll Up Drum Pad Price: $44.99 • From: Target Shop Now

Walmart Cool Maker Stitch 'N Style Fashion Studio Price : $31.49 • 17% Savings Walmart Original: $37.97 Shop Now

Over $60

Walmart Dynacraft Baby Shark 6-Volt Quad Price : $66.75 • 15% Savings Walmart Original: $79 Shop Now