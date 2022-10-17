It's the time of year again when Good Housekeeping reveals the Best New Toy Awards.

Along with Good Housekeeping Institute's team of engineers and analysts, 450 kid testers, ages 1 to 14, were tapped to evaluate everything from assembly processes and durability to overall fun factor.

Some of this year's biggest trends in toys are centered around social-emotional learning, inclusivity, social media and collectibles.

Good Housekeeping's chief technologist Rachel Rothman walked "Good Morning America" through several of this year's top picks. See and shop from the list below.

$30 and under

DoodleJamz BrightBoards
Amazon

DoodleJamz BrightBoards

Price: $24.99   From: Amazon

Stomp Rocket Dueling Stomp Racers Pack
Bed Bath &#38; Beyond

Stomp Rocket Dueling Stomp Racers Pack

Price: $29.99   From: Bed Bath & Beyond

$60 and under

Jazwares First Act Roll Up Drum Pad
Target

Jazwares First Act Roll Up Drum Pad

Price: $44.99   From: Target

Cool Maker Stitch 'N Style Fashion Studio
Walmart

Cool Maker Stitch 'N Style Fashion Studio

Price: $31.49 17% SavingsWalmart

Original: $37.97
Over $60

Dynacraft Baby Shark 6-Volt Quad
Walmart

Dynacraft Baby Shark 6-Volt Quad

Price: $66.75 15% SavingsWalmart

Original: $79
LeapFrog Interactive Learning Easel
Target

LeapFrog Interactive Learning Easel

Price: $59.99   From: Target

