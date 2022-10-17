Along with Good Housekeeping Institute's team of engineers and analysts, 450 kid testers, ages 1 to 14, were tapped to evaluate everything from assembly processes and durability to overall fun factor.
Some of this year's biggest trends in toys are centered around social-emotional learning, inclusivity, social media and collectibles.
Good Housekeeping's chief technologist Rachel Rothman walked "Good Morning America" through several of this year's top picks. See and shop from the list below.
$30 and under
Stomp Rocket Dueling Stomp Racers Pack
$60 and under
Jazwares First Act Roll Up Drum Pad
Cool Maker Stitch 'N Style Fashion Studio
Price: $31.49 • 17% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $37.97
Over $60
Dynacraft Baby Shark 6-Volt Quad
Price: $66.75 • 15% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $79
LeapFrog Interactive Learning Easel