Sometimes you just want the smell of fresh-baked fall treats wafting through your home without actually having to bake said treats.

Luckily for us, Tieghan Gerard of Half Baked Harvest has collaborated with fine fragrance and candle brand Snif to release the ultimate seasonal candle.

The Half Baked Pumpkin Smash Candle is "like pumpkin spice but much, much better with cinnamon, cardamom, whiskey, brûléed orange, salted maple, and roasted chocolate," Gerard told "Good Morning America."

Photo courtesy of Snif Photo courtesy of Snif

Gerard added that while it's technically a fall scent, the maple and chocolate notes make it the perfect transitional candle for the holidays, too.

Gerard said that candles are part of her evening ritual -- she lights one every night in her own home. Naturally, the Snif collaboration was a perfect fit.

"Over the last year, I quickly became obsessed with Snif candles. They use ingredients I approve of. And each candle, whether big or small, burns all the way down to the bottom with almost no leftover wax. Most importantly, their scents smell so good and fill the room with cozy vibes," Gerard said.

"I hope this candle gives [people] a sense of home when they burn it," she added. "It's perfect for a cozy fall night!"

To help prepare our homes for all fall festivities, we asked Gerard for her top three tips for setting a fall table.

Photo courtesy of Snif Photo courtesy of Snif

"Don’t stress too much about making it perfect. I love the imperfect-perfect look," she said, adding that she sets her dinner table a week ahead of an event.

And candles, of course, are just one of the many elements that help create Gerard's ultimate table.

"My best budget tip for creating an elegant tablescape is to incorporate the food onto the table. My favorite thing to do is to use fresh produce around my table to add pops of color. I certainly love a bouquet of flowers, but food can be equally beautiful, if not prettier. In addition, I like to surround the table with candles, use fresh herbs for greenery, and seasonal fruit for color," she said.

Shop the Half Baked Pumpkin Smash Candle below!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK