Holiday shopping can wreak havoc on your budget -- but retailers like T.J. Maxx and Marshalls can help you gift luxe products for less.

Though clothing for men, women and children is usually the "go-to" for these brands, there are also tons of other options to shop, from beauty, accessories, tech and more.

Editor's Picks

The two retailers have curated gift guides for everyone on your list to make your shopping experience that much easier.

We selected 16 gifts all under $50 that are available now ahead of Black Friday discounts.

It's time -- let the holiday shopping commence.

For her

UGG Terry Cozy Mules
T.J. Maxx

UGG Terry Cozy Mules

Price: $49.99   From: T.J. Maxx

Nanalia Color Block Shoulder Bag
T.J. Maxx

Nanalia Color Block Shoulder Bag

Price: $34.99   From: T.J. Maxx

CYNTHIA ROWLEY Faux Fur Stitched Medium Duffel With Knit Hat
T.J. Maxx

CYNTHIA ROWLEY Faux Fur Stitched Medium Duffel With Knit Hat

Price: $39.99   From: T.J. Maxx

Made In Italy Flower Ring Gloves
T.J. Maxx

Made In Italy Flower Ring Gloves

Price: $14.99   From: T.J. Maxx

Steve Madden Satin Lined Sherpa Bucket Hat
T.J. Maxx

Steve Madden Satin Lined Sherpa Bucket Hat

Price: $12.99   From: T.J. Maxx

For him

ADIDAS Team Issue Fold Beanie
Marshalls

ADIDAS Team Issue Fold Beanie

Price: $9.99   From: Marshalls

SPYDER Bolster Ski Gloves
Marshalls

SPYDER Bolster Ski Gloves

Price: $16.99   From: Marshalls

BURBERRY Men's 3.3oz Brit Eau De Toilette
T.J. Maxx

BURBERRY Men's 3.3oz Brit Eau De Toilette

Price: $34.99   From: T.J. Maxx

VIONIC Josephine Cozy Nylon Slippers
T.J. Maxx

VIONIC Josephine Cozy Nylon Slippers

Price: $24.99   From: T.J. Maxx

For anyone on your list

CROSLEY Cruiser Deluxe Stereo Turntable
T.J. Maxx

CROSLEY Cruiser Deluxe Stereo Turntable

Price: $49.99   From: T.J. Maxx

WINNING SOLUTIONS 2pk Scrabble And Monopoly Linen Box Set
T.J. Maxx

WINNING SOLUTIONS 2pk Scrabble And Monopoly Linen Box Set

Price: $49.99   From: T.J. Maxx

BEATS BY DR. DRE Flex Wireless Earphones
T.J. Maxx

BEATS BY DR. DRE Flex Wireless Earphones

Price: $49.99   From: T.J. Maxx

Foot Spa Massager With Vibrating Bubbles
Marshalls

Foot Spa Massager With Vibrating Bubbles

Price: $49.99   From: Marshalls

Brookstone Iridescent Sunset Projection Lamp
Marshalls

Brookstone Iridescent Sunset Projection Lamp

Price: $19.99   From: Marshalls

For kids

Prehistoric Sea Monsters Kit
T.J. Maxx

Prehistoric Sea Monsters Kit

Price: $9.99   From: T.J. Maxx

RORIE WHELAN Toddler Boy Shawl Collar Jacquard Cardigan
T.J. Maxx

RORIE WHELAN Toddler Boy Shawl Collar Jacquard Cardigan

Price: $16.99   From: T.J. Maxx

Toy Chef Rolling Shopping Cart With Canned Goods
T.J. Maxx

Toy Chef Rolling Shopping Cart With Canned Goods

Price: $16.99   From: T.J. Maxx

Big Macrame Craft Box
T.J Maxx

Big Macrame Craft Box

Price: $19.99   From: T.J Maxx

