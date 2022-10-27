Kohl's holiday deals are historically out of this world and this year is no exception.

From markdowns on toys, gifts for her or him, and tons of budget friendly stocking stuffers, the retailer's website is filled with gifting tips and lists for all your shopping needs.

"This holiday season, we're meeting our customers where they are -- wanting to shop early, and wanting to find deals on all of the top gifts and products of the season," said Ron Murray, Kohl's interim chief merchandising officer.

Beyond its festive holiday offerings, Kohl's is offering a sale on already reduced clearance items until Oct. 29.

Scroll on to get ahead of holiday shopping and spoil yourself while you're at it.

Kohl's Cuddl Duds Flannel Sheet Set or Pillowcases Price : $59.99 • 40% Savings Kohl's Original: $99.99 Shop Now

Kohl's Women's Nine West Jacquard Sweater Car Coat Price : $31.99 • 46% Savings Kohl's Original: $60 Shop Now

Kohl's Food Network 10-pc. Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set Price : $79.99 • 20% Savings Kohl's Original: $99.99 Shop Now

Kohl's JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Price : $69.99 • 30% Savings Kohl's Original: $99.99 Shop Now

Kohl's The Big One Oversized Supersoft Plush Throw Price : $15.99 • 40% Savings Kohl's Original: $26.99 Shop Now

Kohl's Toastmaster Immersion Blender Price : $12.97 • 48% Savings Kohl's Original: $24.99 Shop Now

Kohl's Nine West Gold Tone and Simulated Pearl Two-Row C-Hoop Earrings Price: $14.00 • From: Kohl's Shop Now