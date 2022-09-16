Kohl's new line, Intempo, is here just in time for fall fashion.
The trend-forward line launched Friday and offers budget-friendly prices on items that are extremely versatile -- giving a capsule wardrobe experience with tons of ways to mix and match.
These days we're all searching for ways to look fashionable at a low cost with minimal effort, and Intempo is offering exactly that.
The collection offers a plethora of sizes to choose from as well as chic blazers, pleather pants, versatile bodysuits and matching sets featuring bold prints and designs.
The best news of all: Everything is under $80.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Women's Intempo Crop Blazer
Sale: $55.20 • 19% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $69.00
Add a stylish layer to any outfit with this women's cropped blazer by Intempo.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Women's Intempo Cargo Jogger Pants
Sale: $40.80 • 20% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $51.00
Cute and casual style is effortless in these women's Intempo cargo jogger pants.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Women's Intempo Faux-Wrap Shirt Dress
Sale: $48.80 • 20% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $61.00
Sleek, effortless style is yours in this women's faux-wrap shirtdress by Intempo.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Plus Size Intempo Crossover Hem Crop Top
Sale: $32.80 • 20% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $41.00
Upgrade your casual basics with this women's plus size Intempo crop top, featuring a crossover hem.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Women's Intempo Long Boyfriend Blazer
Sale: $55.20 • 19% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $69.00
Add a stylish layer to any outfit with this women's long boyfriend blazer by Intempo.
Sign up for our new "GMA" Shop newsletter to get the latest deals delivered to your inbox and discover more products to help you live your best life.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Women's Intempo Sweater Tank Dress
Sale: $48.80 • 20% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $61.00
Sleek style is yours wearing this women's Intempo sweater tank dress.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Women's Intempo Faux-Leather Biker Jacket
Sale: $63.20 • 19% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $79.00
Add an edgy layer to any look with this women's faux-leather biker jacket from Intempo.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Women's Intempo Cut-Out V-Neck Midi Sweater Dress
Sale: $50.40 • 20% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $63.00
Turn some heads wearing this women's cutout midi sweater dress by Intempo.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Plus Size Intempo Ribbed Ruched Mini Dress
Sale: $40.80 • 20% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $51.00
Upgrade your outfit with this women's ruched mini dress from Intempo.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Women's Intempo Oversize Jean Jacket
Sale: $55.20 • 19% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $69.00
The relaxed, oversize fit and longer length give this women's Intempo jean jacket a stylish casual look.