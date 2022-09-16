Kohl's new line, Intempo, is here just in time for fall fashion.

The trend-forward line launched Friday and offers budget-friendly prices on items that are extremely versatile -- giving a capsule wardrobe experience with tons of ways to mix and match.

These days we're all searching for ways to look fashionable at a low cost with minimal effort, and Intempo is offering exactly that.

The collection offers a plethora of sizes to choose from as well as chic blazers, pleather pants, versatile bodysuits and matching sets featuring bold prints and designs.

The best news of all: Everything is under $80.

Scroll on to shop!

INTEMPO Women's Intempo Crop Blazer Sale : $55.20 • 19% Savings Kohl's Original: $69.00 Shop Now Add a stylish layer to any outfit with this women's cropped blazer by Intempo.

INTEMPO Women's Intempo Cargo Jogger Pants Sale : $40.80 • 20% Savings Kohl's Original: $51.00 Shop Now Cute and casual style is effortless in these women's Intempo cargo jogger pants.

INTEMPO Women's Intempo Faux-Wrap Shirt Dress Sale : $48.80 • 20% Savings Kohl's Original: $61.00 Shop Now Sleek, effortless style is yours in this women's faux-wrap shirtdress by Intempo.

INTEMPO Plus Size Intempo Crossover Hem Crop Top Sale : $32.80 • 20% Savings Kohl's Original: $41.00 Shop Now Upgrade your casual basics with this women's plus size Intempo crop top, featuring a crossover hem.

INTEMPO Women's Intempo Long Boyfriend Blazer Sale : $55.20 • 19% Savings Kohl's Original: $69.00 Shop Now Add a stylish layer to any outfit with this women's long boyfriend blazer by Intempo.

INTEMPO Women's Intempo Sweater Tank Dress Sale : $48.80 • 20% Savings Kohl's Original: $61.00 Shop Now Sleek style is yours wearing this women's Intempo sweater tank dress.

INTEMPO Women's Intempo Faux-Leather Biker Jacket Sale : $63.20 • 19% Savings Kohl's Original: $79.00 Shop Now Add an edgy layer to any look with this women's faux-leather biker jacket from Intempo.

INTEMPO Women's Intempo Cut-Out V-Neck Midi Sweater Dress Sale : $50.40 • 20% Savings Kohl's Original: $63.00 Shop Now Turn some heads wearing this women's cutout midi sweater dress by Intempo.

INTEMPO Plus Size Intempo Ribbed Ruched Mini Dress Sale : $40.80 • 20% Savings Kohl's Original: $51.00 Shop Now Upgrade your outfit with this women's ruched mini dress from Intempo.

