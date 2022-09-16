Kohl's new line, Intempo, is here just in time for fall fashion.

The trend-forward line launched Friday and offers budget-friendly prices on items that are extremely versatile -- giving a capsule wardrobe experience with tons of ways to mix and match.

These days we're all searching for ways to look fashionable at a low cost with minimal effort, and Intempo is offering exactly that.

The collection offers a plethora of sizes to choose from as well as chic blazers, pleather pants, versatile bodysuits and matching sets featuring bold prints and designs.

The best news of all: Everything is under $80.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Women's Intempo Crop Blazer
Sale: $55.20 19% SavingsKohl's

Original: $69.00
Add a stylish layer to any outfit with this women's cropped blazer by Intempo.

Women's Intempo Cargo Jogger Pants
Sale: $40.80 20% SavingsKohl's

Original: $51.00
Cute and casual style is effortless in these women's Intempo cargo jogger pants.

Women's Intempo Faux-Wrap Shirt Dress
Sale: $48.80 20% SavingsKohl's

Original: $61.00
Sleek, effortless style is yours in this women's faux-wrap shirtdress by Intempo.

Plus Size Intempo Crossover Hem Crop Top
Sale: $32.80 20% SavingsKohl's

Original: $41.00
Upgrade your casual basics with this women's plus size Intempo crop top, featuring a crossover hem.

Women's Intempo Long Boyfriend Blazer
Sale: $55.20 19% SavingsKohl's

Original: $69.00
Add a stylish layer to any outfit with this women's long boyfriend blazer by Intempo.

Women's Intempo Sweater Tank Dress
Sale: $48.80 20% SavingsKohl's

Original: $61.00
Sleek style is yours wearing this women's Intempo sweater tank dress.

Women's Intempo Faux-Leather Biker Jacket
Sale: $63.20 19% SavingsKohl's

Original: $79.00
Add an edgy layer to any look with this women's faux-leather biker jacket from Intempo.

Women's Intempo Cut-Out V-Neck Midi Sweater Dress
Sale: $50.40 20% SavingsKohl's

Original: $63.00
Turn some heads wearing this women's cutout midi sweater dress by Intempo.

Plus Size Intempo Ribbed Ruched Mini Dress
Sale: $40.80 20% SavingsKohl's

Original: $51.00
Upgrade your outfit with this women's ruched mini dress from Intempo.

Women's Intempo Oversize Jean Jacket
Sale: $55.20 19% SavingsKohl's

Original: $69.00
The relaxed, oversize fit and longer length give this women's Intempo jean jacket a stylish casual look.