Kris Jenner is starting a stylish new holiday tradition with her family.

The "Kardashians" star is teaming up with The Children's Place for a second year in a row for a new holiday collection.

This time, she's joined by her daughter Khloé Kardashian and two of her grandchildren, True and Dream, in the holiday campaign.

The brand exclusively shared a sneak peek of the family decked out in the matching pajamas from the 2022 holiday collection with "Good Morning America."

The Children's Place The We Are Family 2022 Collection features matching pajamas for the entire family.

Jenner also shared more with "GMA" on putting the collection together and what's in store for the Kardashians' this holiday season.

What made you decide to collaborate with The Children's Place?

"The holidays are all about traditions, and one of ours is dressing up in matching family pajamas -- and who better than The Children's Place to partner with on matching family holiday PJs?! No but really, The Children's Place has such a large and diverse collection of holiday pajamas, there is something for everyone."

How important is spending time with family during the holidays?

"Family is everything to me, and with everyone constantly on the go, the holidays are the best time of year for everyone relax, reconnect and get together to celebrate. Whether it's baking cookies or just spending time with my kids and grandchildren, family is the most important thing during the holiday season."

What are you most looking forward to this holiday season?

"This year, I'm looking forward to spending quality time with my loved ones. We've had a busy year and we're excited to be back with our new show on Hulu. I'm so grateful for my family and the blessings we've been given and look forward to another special holiday season. I'm also looking forward to spoiling my grandchildren with new matching pajamas from The Children's Place!"

What are some of your favorite pieces from this collection?

"While I love the whole holiday collection, their O Christmas Tree Collection has to be my favorite! It's a fun twist on a classic holiday styles making for a perfect matching moment with Khloé, True, and Dream. The matching Plaid Slippers and Socks are so cozy also, we can't wait to wear them this holiday season."

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

