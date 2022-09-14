It's time for another Skims drop!

This time, Skims, Kim Kardashian's shapewear, clothing and loungewear brand, launched the Cotton Fleece collection, featuring an array of products you can mix and match for ultimate comfort.

"This new, must-have lineup of super soft fleece will set you up for all-day comfort from indoor lounging, outdoor errands and everything in between," Skims wrote in an email to customers.

Shot by Skims Shot by Skims

The joggers, hoodies, shorts and more come in two shades of grey: light heather and heather.

As with all the Skims launches, we recommend shopping as soon as you can to get what you need before it sells out.

Shop the collection below!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

