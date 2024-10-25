If you ever wonder, "Should I toss out this kitchen sponge because it smells?" The answer is definitely yes.
Kitchen sponges are essential tools, but they can quickly become breeding grounds for bacteria. A foul odor is often the first sign that bacteria are making themselves at home in your sponge—no matter how often you rinse it. But knowing when to replace or sanitize your sponge isn't just about smell.
"Good Morning America" tapped industry to experts on the lifespan of sponges, the best cleaning methods, and smarter alternatives to keep your kitchen safe and fresh.
When should you replace your sponge?
Bad smells and visible wear are key indicators that a sponge needs to go.
"If the sponge has a bad odor or looks grimy, even after cleaning it, it's time to replace it," Jessica Ek, Senior Director of digital communications at the American Cleaning Institute, said.
Charles Gerba a microbiologist and professor at the University of Arizona added, "Odor is one indicator. Certain bacteria cause the odor in sponges, and that increases with age. Also, when the edges start looking worn, it's a good sign to toss it."
How do you properly sanitize a sponge?
To maintain hygiene, sponges need regular sanitization. "Sanitize your sponge weekly by letting it soak for five minutes in a solution of one-quart water to three tablespoons of chlorine bleach, then let it air dry. Wash your hands after you're done," Ek said.
Gerba recommends additional options -- "You can place sponges in the washing machine—just be sure they're in tight and don't get loose. Another method is microwaving the sponge for 20 seconds or soaking it in a cup of water with a tablespoon of bleach."
How long should sponges last?
Most sponges have a limited lifespan. Both experts had similar advice in the timespan.
"You usually need to replace sponges every 2-3 weeks, depending on use. Scrub sponges may last a bit longer," Ek noted.
However, opinions vary slightly. "In our experience, sponges should be replaced about every three months," Gerba said, though heavy use might require more frequent replacements.
Are there more hygienic alternatives to sponges?
The experts suggest more durable and sanitary alternatives if you're looking for a more durable alternative. "There are dish scrubbing options that can be cleaned in the dishwasher, like scrub brushes or silicone scrubbers. These last longer and dry faster, which helps reduce bacterial growth," said Ek.
Gerba agreed but added, "Urethane sponges work the best and grow fewer bacteria."
Microwaving or boiling sponges: Does it work?
Microwaving or boiling sponges to kill bacteria has become a common practice, but it has some drawbacks.
"Microwaving might reduce some of the germs, but it won't be as effective as bleach," Ek said.
Both experts agree that regular sanitization and timely replacement are essential to keep kitchen sponges hygienic. You should aim to replace sponges every few weeks or sooner if they show signs of wear or odor.
If you are looking for more sanitary solutions like silicone scrubbers or urethane sponges check out some of the picks below.