Spring has sprung, and it's the perfect time for a little (or a lot of) tidying up.

To help set you on the right path, "Good Morning America" tapped CEO and founder of GOCLEANCO Sarah McAllister to offer some of her best cleaning hacks and top products.

For starters, if you're wondering how to keep your home consistently clean, McAllister recommends always cleaning from top to bottom, left to right and working in a circle so you don't miss anything. She also mentioned to clean one room at a time so you aren't overwhelmed or distracted -- resulting in more of a mess than you started with.

The cleaning expert advised getting your family involved as well and doing a quick 10-15 minute reset each evening together to pick up as much as you can.

"Everyone can pitch in, the more hands the better, so you wake up to a cleaner home and sets the tone for the day," she said.

Just ahead, check out more of McAllister's spring cleaning hacks and highly recommended products.

Tips for cleaning dirty dishes

When cleaning old food residue on a pan you want to look for cleaning products with solvents, according to McAllister. Dawn Powerwash Spray contains several solvents, chelant ingredients that help it cling and decimate dirt.

"This is not the same as regular dish soap. All you have to do is spray with your cleaner, let it sit for a few minutes, wipe/scrub and rinse," said McAllister. "Also, if after the first rinse, you don't see any type of lift or residue, don't be discouraged, cleaning takes time, and sometimes it takes several rounds of spray and patience."

Amazon Dawn Powerwash Spray Starter Kit $8.02 Amazon Shop Now

Hack for hard to reach spots

When it comes to cleaning hard to reach areas such as the top of your kitchen cabinets, McAllister points out that it's important to know that cleaning up dirt and grease are two different things, and that you should use a product meant to break down grease to clean the latter.

"Degreasers are not in all cleaners so you should look carefully when buying," she added. "Using the incorrect products can be frustrating, so try not to buy things haphazardly -- instead, read labels to help save time and money in the long run."

After cleaning hard to reach areas such as the tops of your cabinets, McAllister advised lining the tops with parchment paper and switching it out every three months. This way, you won't have to ever clean these areas again.

Walmart Mr. Clean, Clean Freak Multi-Surface Spray $8.34 Amazon Shop Now

What to know when cleaning bathrooms

As mirrors and glass in the bathroom can get hazy, McAllister recommends using a warm cloth and a good squeeze of dish soap on them -- then squeegee the excess off or polish the mirror with a paper towel.

"I've tried a lot of brands, and I've found blue Dawn cuts the haze the best," said McAllister. "Again, it's important to use the correct cleaning product for different surfaces. An all-purpose cleaner will leave smudges while a window or glass cleaner won't. This trick also works really well for a hazy windshield in a car."

Walmart Dawn EZ-Squeeze Ultra Dish Soap Dishwashing Liquid $3.94 Walmart Shop Now

Living room cleaning tips

Cleaning the baseboards and drywall of your home can be simple yet effective in making a huge difference.

McAllister said that all you need is a gallon of hot water and one teaspoon of powdered laundry detergent, and together it makes a great all-purpose cleaner.

"It can wipe away years old grime and dirt from paint with minimal effort," she said. "It also works amazing on walls, cupboards, bathrooms, and floors. This is really economical -- you use a teaspoon at a time, and a box can last you years."

Amazon Tide Powder Laundry Detergent Original $21.79 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Miracle Mold Removal Gel for Kitchen $29.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Clorox 30966 Concentrated Regular Bleach $20.25 Amazon Shop Now