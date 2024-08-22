Transforming your kitchen into an organized, efficient and clean space doesn't have to be overwhelming.
By incorporating a few clever tools, you can streamline your cooking process, keep your kitchen tidy and maximize storage space.
With the right products in your arsenal, you'll be able to tackle everyday kitchen tasks with newfound ease and efficiency.
Whether you're aiming to simplify cooking, keep your space tidy or store items more efficiently, these hacks will help you make the most of your kitchen.
Here's a roundup of must-have kitchen gadgets, broken down by category, to make your life easier and your kitchen more functional.
Check them out below.
Cleaning essentials
Full Circle Bubble Up- Eco-Friendly Bamboo Dish Brush & Ceramic Soap Dispenser
This compact set includes a ceramic dish with a spring-loaded soap dispenser. It allows you to pump just the right amount of soap for scrubbing. It's perfect for small kitchens, combining functionality with a sleek design while helping you reduce soap waste.
- $14.99
- Amazon
Bissell Power Fresh Steam Mop
This steam mop is a game-changer for keeping your kitchen floors spotless. It uses steam to sanitize and remove tough, stuck-on messes without harsh chemicals, leaving your floors sparkling clean and safe for pets and kids.
- $89.99
- Amazon
Stardrops The Pink Stuff with Miracle Scrubber Kit
This viral cleaning kit is designed to tackle tough messes on various surfaces. The Pink Stuff is a viral cleaning paste that effortlessly cuts through grime, grease, and stains. When paired with the Miracle Scrubber, it becomes a powerful tool for deep cleaning your kitchen surfaces with minimal elbow grease.
- $43.99
- Amazon
E-Cloth Home Cleaning Set
Ditch disposable paper towels for these high-performance microfiber cloths. Just add water, and these eco-friendly cloths effectively clean and degrease surfaces, including stainless steel, glass and countertops, without the need for chemicals.
- $29.95
- $32
- Amazon
Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner
The Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner is a fun and effective way to clean your microwave without harsh chemicals. Simply fill Angry Mama with vinegar and water, pop her into the microwave and let her steam-clean your appliance in minutes. As she releases steam, she loosens stubborn food splatters and grease, making it easy to wipe away the mess with minimal effort.
- $6.78
- Amazon
Storage and organization
Click & Carry Grocery Bag Carrier,
Say goodbye to lugging multiple grocery bags in painful trips from your car to your kitchen. The Click & Carry carrier lets you easily tote multiple bags at once, distributing the weight evenly and preventing sore hands. It's a simple yet genius hack to help you bring groceries in with ease.
- $13.99
- Amazon
OXO Good Grips 5-Piece POP Container Set
Keep your pantry organized and ingredients fresh with these airtight, stackable containers. The one-touch button ensures a secure seal, making them perfect for storing grains, snacks and baking ingredients, while maximizing vertical space in your cabinets.
- $49.49
- $54.95
- Amazon
YouCopia StoreMore Adjustable Pot Lid Organizer
This clever organizer keeps your pot lids in check. It's adjustable to fit different sizes of lids and can be stored in a drawer or cupboard, making it easy to grab the right lid without frustration.
- $19.99
- Amazon
Moforoco 9-Tier Over The Door Pantry Organizer
This over-the-door organizer maximizes the unused space behind your cabinet or pantry doors. It's perfect for storing spices and cans, plastic wrap, aluminum foil or cleaning supplies, keeping them accessible but out of sight.
- $51.52
- $79.99
- Amazon
AUOON Clip On Strainer
This silicone strainer clips onto the side of your pots and pans, allowing you to drain water or grease without using a separate colander. It's a space-saver and a mess-reducer, making pasta night much easier.
- $9.49
- $19.99
- Amazon
Cooking must-haves
Toss and Chop Salad Tongs
These multitasking salad tongs let you chop and serve salad all in one go. The built-in blades make chopping greens, veggies or fruit a breeze, cutting down on prep time while simplifying your cleanup.
- $9.49
- $14.94
- Amazon
KitchenAid Gourmet Multi Sided Meat Tenderizer
Whether preparing steaks, chicken or pork, this meat tenderizer helps break down fibers for tender, evenly cooked meals. The flat side is great for pounding, while the textured side works to tenderize tougher cuts of meat. Shoppers report also using this tool for several other different tasks.
- $8.49
- $21.99
- Amazon
Joseph Joseph Nest 9 Plus
This all-in-one nesting set saves precious space by combining mixing bowls, measuring cups and a colander into one sleek, stackable solution. It's ideal for small kitchens where storage space is at a premium.
- $43.20
- $50
- Amazon
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
The Instant Pot is a kitchen marvel that combines a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan and more into one device. It makes meal prep easy by cooking dishes in record time while also serving as a slow cooker for days when you want to prep ahead.
- $99.99
- Amazon
Kuhn Rikon Auto Safety Master Opener
This multifunctional opener is a kitchen powerhouse capable of opening cans, bottles and jars with ease. Its ergonomic design and safety features ensure no sharp edges are left behind, making it safer and more accessible for anyone.
- $23.95
- Amazon