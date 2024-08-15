Sustainable lunch products are on the rise for the back-to-school 2024 season.
The push for sustainable products has been driven by both an increase in consumer awareness of environmental issues and a desire to reduce single-use plastics.
Not only do these products appeal to the conscious consumer but they also align toward healthier more organized meal preparation for parents.
Below, we've broken down the essentials needed to turn your lunch routine green from stainless steel water bottles to organic cotton lunch bags.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Reusable lunch containers
Reusable lunch containers are often made from stainless steel, glass or BPA-free plastic. They are durable, leak-proof and designed to replace single-use plastic bags or disposable containers.
Many of these products also feature compartmentalized designs, which are great for keeping food items separate.
Eco friendly lunch bags
Sustainable lunch bags made from organic cotton, recycled materials or other eco-friendly fabrics are popular for back-to-school 2024. These bags often include insulation to keep food at the right temperature and are designed to be reusable and washable, reducing waste over time.
3 Sprouts Recycled Fabric Kids Lunch Bag in Terrazzo Sand – Insulated, Water-Resistant for Children Ages 3+
- $19.99
- $29.99
- Amazon
Beeswax wraps
Replace plastic wrap with beeswax wraps. These wraps are made from organic cotton infused with beeswax, jojoba oil and tree resin, making them a reusable and biodegradable alternative for wrapping sandwiches or covering containers.
Sustainable and steel water bottles and cutlery sets
Reusable water bottles and cutlery sets are essential components of a sustainable lunch kit. These items are often made from stainless steel and come in various sizes and designs to suit different needs. They help reduce reliance on single-use plastic bottles and utensils.
Zak Designs 15.5oz Stainless Steel Kids Water Bottle with Flip-up Straw Spout - BPA Free Durable Design, Frozen Girl SS
- $11.99
- $14.99
- Amazon