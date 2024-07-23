As the summer months start to wind down and the new school year approaches, parents everywhere are gearing up for the annual back-to-school shopping spree.
This year, smart and early shoppers can take advantage of sales, with discounts starting at 40% off essential items. For example, Pottery Barn Kids is offering up to 50% off backpacks, and Amazon is offering deals on essentials like notebooks, pencils, and more.
From laptops and lunchboxes to notebooks and clothing, these early deals provide an excellent opportunity to stock up on everything your child needs for a successful start to the school year, all while keeping your budget in check.
Whether you are sending your first-year college student away from home or need a few new notebooks for your elementary school student, don’t miss out on these fantastic savings that make preparing for the school year easier and more affordable than ever.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Deals on school supplies
Gel Pens, 5 Pcs 0.5mm Black Ink Pens Fine Point Smooth Writing Pens with Silicone Grip
- $7.49
- $14.99
- Amazon
Paper Mate SharpWriter Mechanical Pencils 0.7 mm 2 Pencil Pencils for School Supplies, Yellow, 36 Count
- $8.39
- $22.03
- Amazon
Elmer's Disappearing Purple Washable School Glue Sticks, 2 Count
- $.50
- $1.37
- Walmart
Pen+Gear Wide Ruled 1-Subject Notebook, 8" x 10.5", Red, 70 Sheets
- $.45
- $.97
- Walmart
Deals on backpacks and lunchboxes
Stasher Silicone Reusable Sandwich & Snack Bag
- $4.99 - $6.99
- $12.99 - $12.99
- Amazon
Deals on dorm essentials
Addtam USB Wall Charger Surge Protector 5 Outlet Extender with 4 USB Charging Ports
- $7.99
- $18.99
- Amazon
Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones - Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C Lossless Audio, Apple & Android Compatibility, Up to 40 Hours Battery Life - Black
- $179.95
- $349.99
- Amazon