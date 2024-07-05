Heading back to school can mean a whirlwind of preparation, but you can make the transition smooth and exciting with the right tools and tips.
From the latest viral gadgets to essential classroom supplies, having the right tools can make all the difference in ensuring an easy transition back to school.
Whether you're a student gearing up for another year of learning or a parent looking to make sure your child has everything they need, this guide covers everything you need to head back to class with confidence.
Here's everything you need to prepare for the new school year.
Helpful hacks and viral products
Navigating the school year can be challenging, but with these helpful hacks, you can make it a bit easier. These viral products are designed to simplify everyday tasks and keep you organized.
Easthill Big Capacity Pencil Pen Case
This TikTok-famous pencil case is the only one you'll need this school year. Keeping your pens, pencils, sticky notes and more organized is a breeze.
- $11.99
- $15.99
- Amazon
Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
With reviews in the five-figures on Amazon and an innovative way to sip your beverage, this water bottle is a must-have for back to school.
- $24.89
- $27.99
- Amazon
Memoqueen Mini Sticker Printer
This compact and versatile thermal printer is perfect for creating photos, study notes and more. This pocket-sized device is wireless and compatible with iOS and Android, making it easy to print on the go.
- $37.49
- Amazon
Stasher Premium Silicone Reusable Storage Bags
These eco-friendly, reusable snack bags are a great alternative to disposable plastic bags. They're easy to clean and come in various sizes and colors, perfect for packing snacks or small school items.
- $45.96
- Amazon
Acrylic Magnetic Dry Erase Board Calendar for Fridge
Organize your family's schedule with this sleek dry-erase calendar. It's equipped with six magnets for easy fridge mounting and a set of markers and erasers. Stay on top of homework, extracurriculars and family events.
- $16.99
- Amazon
Back-to-school essentials
Certain items are essential for the school year. These products cover the basics and ensure students are well-prepared for their daily activities and creative projects.
Ticonderoga Pre-Sharpened Pencils, 30-Pack
This 30-pack of pre-sharpened pencils ensures your child is ready to write from day one.
- $5.59
- $11.99
- Amazon
Crayola Broad Line Markers, 10ct
Crayola markers are perfect for coloring, drawing and creating art projects. This set includes 10 classic colors that are washable and safe for kids.
- $2.49
- $5.79
- Amazon
Elmer's Disappearing Purple School Glue Sticks
Elmer's glue sticks are a must-have for arts and crafts. The disappearing purple formula makes it easy for kids to see where they've applied glue, and it dries clear.
- $4.39
- $12.59
- Amazon
Fiskars 5" Pointed-Tip Scissors for Kids
These kid-friendly scissors are designed with safety in mind. They feature blunt tips and ergonomic handles, making them perfect for young hands to use during crafting and school projects.
- $5.64
- Amazon
LilGadgets Connect+ On-Ear Kids Headphones
These durable and comfortable headphones are perfect for young students. They offer excellent sound quality, a built-in volume limiter for safe listening, and are available in a variety of fun colors.
- $19.95
- $28.95
- Amazon
Budget-friendly buys
Getting ready for school doesn't have to be expensive. These budget-friendly buys ensure you have everything you need without breaking the bank.
Mr. Pen- Sticky Notes
These eco-friendly sticky notes are made from 100% recycled paper and are perfect for reminders, to-do lists, and quick notes.You get 720 notes for under $7.
- $6.99
- Amazon
BIC Round Stic Xtra Life Ballpoint Pens, 60 ct
For under $7, you can stock up on all the pens you'll need for the school year and beyond.
- $6.99
- Amazon
Trailmaker Backpack Set
Rather than shelling out big bucks for a backpack, lunchbox and water bottle separately, grab this affordable set, and you're good to go.
- $16.95
- Amazon
Mead Composition Notebooks
This six-pack of wide-ruled composition notebooks makes it easy to color coordinate by subject.
- $12.73
- Amazon
Sooez 6 Pack Plastic Pocket Folders with Labels
Much like the composition notebooks above, these folders allow you to assign different colors to various subjects, and a pack of six costs under $5.
- $4.98
- Amazon