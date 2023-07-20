Dare we say, it is almost time to start thinking about back-to-school shopping.

With summer over halfway over, chipping away at your kids back to school shopping list or checking off some dorm essentials is a great way to tackle this chore.

Whether you are searching for the best deals on tech products or you need twin XL bed sheets for your college freshman, we are rounding up everything you need in one place.

Think of the complied products below as your one stop shopping list for back-to-school.

Scroll on to get shopping.

Dorm essentials

Recycled Over-the-Shoulder Shower Caddies
Pottery Barn

Recycled Over-the-Shoulder Shower Caddies

Price : $29 25% Savings
Original: $39

Original: $39
Natural Hemp Fiber Crisp White Twin/Twin Extra-Long Bed Sheet Set
Crate & Barrel

Natural Hemp Fiber Crisp White Twin/Twin Extra-Long Bed Sheet Set

Price: $249.95

Laundry Basket
Walmart

Laundry Basket

Price: $21.99

Nestl Essential College Bed In A Bag Dorm Room Bedding Comforter Set
Walmart

Nestl Essential College Bed In A Bag Dorm Room Bedding Comforter Set

Price: $85.99

Wheat Straw Dinnerware Sets
Amazon

Wheat Straw Dinnerware Sets

Price: $22.97

Apple

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case. Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water Resistant, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life. Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone
Amazon

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case. Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water Resistant, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life. Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone

Price: $159 5% Savings
Original: $169

Original: $169
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Price: $477.99 12% Savings
Original: $549

Original: $549
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip, 13" Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID, Silver
Amazon

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip, 13" Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID, Silver

Price: $749.99 24% Savings
Original: $999

Original: $999
Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Silver
Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Silver

Price: $279.99 14% Savings
Original: $329

Original: $329
Tech

2 Pack Power Strip Surge Protector
Amazon

2 Pack Power Strip Surge Protector

Price: $29.98

Apple iPad (9th Generation)
Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

Price: $279.99 14% Savings
Original: $329.00

Original: $329.00
Microsoft Surface Go 3
Amazon

Microsoft Surface Go 3

Price: $258

ASUS Chromebook C425 Clamshell Laptop, 14"
Amazon

ASUS Chromebook C425 Clamshell Laptop, 14"

Price: $258 13% Savings
Original: $299.99

Original: $299.99
Logitech Wireless Mini Mouse M187 Ultra Portable
Amazon

Logitech Wireless Mini Mouse M187 Ultra Portable

Price: $9.99 33% Savings
Original: $14.99

Original: $14.99
Mac Book Pro Charger
Amazon

Mac Book Pro Charger

Price: $37.99 36% Savings
Original: $59.99

Original: $59.99
Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter
Amazon

Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter

Price: $44.99 23% Savings
Original: $59

Original: $59
Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter
Amazon

Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter

Price: $44.99 23% Savings
Original: $59

Original: $59
Backpacks and lunch boxes

Small Backpack
Vera Bradley

Small Backpack

Price: $42.50 50% Savings
Original: $85

Original: $85
adidas Excel 6 Backpack
Amazon

adidas Excel 6 Backpack

Price: $48.00 20% Savings
Original: $60.00

Original: $60.00
Vorspack Clear Backpack Heavy Duty PVC Transparent Backpac
Amazon

Vorspack Clear Backpack Heavy Duty PVC Transparent Backpac

Price: $21.99 56% Savings
Original: $49.99

Original: $49.99
Bentgo 5-Compartment Bento-Style Kids Lunch Box
Amazon

Bentgo 5-Compartment Bento-Style Kids Lunch Box

Price: $23.99 40% Savings
Original: $39.99

Original: $39.99
FlowFly Kids Double Decker Cooler Insulated Lunch Bag
Amazon

FlowFly Kids Double Decker Cooler Insulated Lunch Bag

Price: $18.59 27% Savings
Original: $25.59

Original: $25.59
Cool Coolers by Fit + Fresh
Amazon

Cool Coolers by Fit + Fresh

Price: $7.99 38% Savings
Original: $12.99

Original: $12.99
Simple Modern Kids Water Bottle with Straw Lid
Amazon

Simple Modern Kids Water Bottle with Straw Lid

Price: $18.99 5% Savings
Original: $19.99

Original: $19.99
School supplies

Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus Graphing Calculator
Walmart

Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus Graphing Calculator

Price: $96

EOOUT 2pcs Multi Subject Notebook
Amazon

EOOUT 2pcs Multi Subject Notebook

Price: $17.99 40% Savings
Original: $29.99

Original: $29.99
First & Last Day of School Chalkboard
Amazon

First & Last Day of School Chalkboard

Price: $8.49 15% Savings
Original: $9.99

Original: $9.99
Paper Mate Erasers Pink Pearl
Amazon

Paper Mate Erasers Pink Pearl

Price: $6.50 51% Savings
Original: $13.47

Original: $13.47
BIC Variety Pack, Assorted Sizes
Amazon

BIC Variety Pack, Assorted Sizes

Price: $12.49 37% Savings
Original: $19.99

Original: $19.99
X-ACTO Pencil Sharpener
Amazon

X-ACTO Pencil Sharpener

Price: $29.73 5% Savings
Original: $31.31

Original: $31.31
Crayola Colored Pencils (36ct)
Amazon

Crayola Colored Pencils (36ct)

Price: $5.97 38% Savings
Original: $9.69

Original: $9.69
SHARPIE Electro Pop Permanent Markers, Fine Point, Assorted Colors, 24 Count
Amazon

SHARPIE Electro Pop Permanent Markers, Fine Point, Assorted Colors, 24 Count

Price: $11.58 73% Savings
Original: $42.99

Original: $42.99
SHARPIE Tank Highlighters, Chisel Tip
Amazon

SHARPIE Tank Highlighters, Chisel Tip

Price: $15.19 31% Savings
Original: $22.12

Original: $22.12
School Supplies Kit, 38 Pieces
Amazon

School Supplies Kit, 38 Pieces

Price: $16.76 30% Savings
Original: $23.95

Original: $23.95
Elmer's Scented Clear Glue Sticks
Amazon

Elmer’s Scented Clear Glue Sticks

Price: $11.86 40% Savings
Original: $19.99

Original: $19.99
