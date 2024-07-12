As students prepare to head back to college, dorm decor trends for 2024 are all about creating a personalized, cozy and functional living space.
This year, the focus is on blending aesthetics with practicality, incorporating smart storage solutions and adding a touch of individuality through unique decor pieces.
From multifunctional furniture to statement-making accents, here are some must-have dorm decor items that will make any college student's space both stylish and comfortable.
Urban LIfestyles Faux Fur Saucer Chair
This cozy, foldable chair adds a plush and stylish seating option to any dorm room. It's perfect for relaxing, reading or hanging out with friends.
- $38
- $52.99
- Amazon
Mainstays 11" 9-Cube Storage Organizer
A versatile storage solution that can be used for books, clothes or decorative items. Its minimalist design fits seamlessly into any decor style.
- $44.94
- Walmart
PB Teen Roller Rabbit Wild Rose Organic Sheet Set
This high-quality Twin XL bedding set combines comfort and style. PB Teen also has a variety of Twin XL bedding styles to accommodate every dorm decor aesthetic.
- $99 to $159
- Pottery Barn
Hanging Picture Board
Your college kid can keep photos of loved ones close by while still having room to hang new ones with this photo wall hanging that holds 30 photos and has built-in string lights.
- $14.99
- Amazon
Macrame Butterfly Wall Hanging Set
This trendy wall decor piece adds texture and a bohemian flair to the room, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.
- $59
- Urban Outfitters
LIFX Lightstrip Color Zones
Enhance the room's ambiance with customizable, color-changing LED lights that can be controlled via a smartphone app, perfect for setting the mood for studying or relaxing.
- $89.99
- $119.99
- Amazon
Ninestars Automatic Touchless Infrared Motion Sensor Trash Can
A sleek and stylish trash can that keeps the dorm room tidy while adding a touch of modern design is a must-have -- especially when it's touch-free!
- $17.98
- $39.95
- Amazon
SIMPLIE FUN Full Mirror Storage Cabinet With LED Light
This space-saving mirror is perfect for getting ready in the morning and provides ample storage space for small items.
- $122.89
- $144.58
- Macy's
PB Teen Faux Leather Underbed Bins
Having a functional and stylish storage option for clothes and soft goods is essential in a college dorm that's limited on space.
- $39 - $79
- $49 - $98
- Pottery Barn
Pooqla LED Marquee Letter Lights Sign
Personalization in a college dorm is key. This initial light lets them clearly define their space with a bit of flair.
- $8.99
- $9.99
- Amazon