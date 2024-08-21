Whether you're setting up your first college dorm or upgrading your home kitchen, the right small appliances can make all the difference.
From cutting down on prep time to providing perfectly cooked meals, these gadgets are designed to enhance your cooking experience, save space and add convenience to your everyday life.
Small appliances can tackle specialized tasks, so you can whip up your favorite dishes faster, keep your food fresher longer and make the most out of your kitchen—no matter the size.
Below, we've rounded up some great small appliances for your home.
These include modern essentials like air fryers and microwaves, as well as multi-functional gadgets that help streamline your kitchen workflow. Take a look!
Small kitchen appliances for college dorms
Upstreman 3.1 Cu.Ft Mini Fridge with Freezer
The Upstreman 3.1 Cu. Ft Mini Fridge is a reliable option. Its compact design fits perfectly in tight spaces while still offering ample storage for drinks, snacks and perishables. The separate freezer section is perfect for ice and frozen treats, while the adjustable temperature settings allow for customized cooling. This practical mini fridge offers the perfect solution for maximizing your kitchen's storage.
Nostalgia Retro Compact Countertop Microwave Oven
The Nostalgia Retro Compact Countertop Microwave brings style and functionality to any dorm room. Its vintage design adds a unique touch to your countertop, but it’s more than just a pretty face. This microwave has all the essential features for reheating, defrosting and cooking small meals. Compact yet powerful, it’s ideal for those looking to save space without sacrificing utility.
Elite Gourmet EG808 8” x 8" Non-stick Electric Skillet
The Elite Gourmet Electric Griddle Hot Plate is a versatile and compact cooking solution perfect for dorm rooms or small kitchens. Its non-stick surface makes cooking a breeze, allowing you to quickly prepare pancakes, eggs, grilled sandwiches and more without the hassle of sticking or uneven cooking. With adjustable temperature control, you can customize the heat for different foods. The griddle's slim design makes it ideal for limited spaces, allowing you to store it easily when not in use.
Dash Mini Waffle Maker
The Dash Mini Waffle Maker is a fun and versatile dorm-friendly appliance. Small enough to fit in a drawer, it allows students to whip up a quick breakfast, snack, or even a creative dessert in minutes. Its non-stick surfaces make it easy to clean and perfect for limited counter space.
Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Electric Hot Water Kettle
The Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Electric Hot Water Kettle is a reliable and efficient tool for quickly boiling water for tea, coffee, instant noodles and more. With a 1.7-liter capacity, this kettle is perfect for dorm rooms or small kitchens where space is limited. The kettle features an easy-to-use one-touch operation and automatic shutoff for safety once the water reaches a boil. It also has a convenient cord-free serving option, making it easy to pour and use.
Small kitches appliances for your home
COSORI Air Fryer
The COSORI Air Fryer is a kitchen must-have for anyone looking to enjoy healthier meals without sacrificing taste or texture. With rapid air circulation, this device cooks food with minimal oil, producing that perfect golden crisp you crave. The pre-set options make it easy to prepare a variety of meals, from wings to veggies, and cleanup is a breeze thanks to the non-stick basket. It’s the perfect tool for quick weeknight dinners or guilt-free snacks.
Aroma Housewares Rice Cooker
This small but mighty appliance does more than just cook rice—it can also steam vegetables, cook grains and even make soups. Its multi-functional design allows for easy meal prep, while the non-stick pot and user-friendly controls make cooking and cleanup a breeze. It's an essential addition for those who regularly incorporate grains into their meals.
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
The Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker is a kitchen powerhouse for multi-functional convenience. This versatile appliance combines the functions of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker and warmer into one. It speeds up cooking using pressurized steam, perfect for tender meats, stews, and desserts. Its versatility makes it a favorite among home cooks who want to streamline kitchen appliances.
NutriBullet Blender
The NutriBullet Blender is a fantastic choice for quick and easy smoothies, sauces, or even soups. Its powerful motor and compact design make it easy to whip up nutritious meals and drinks in minutes. The NutriBullet is ideal for a fast, efficient blender that doesn't take up too much space on the countertop. Plus, with dishwasher-safe parts, cleanup is quick and easy.
KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
This KitchenAid Stand Mixer is a smaller version of the classic staple. This powerful mixer is perfect for kneading dough, mixing batter, whipping cream and more. With various attachments available, including pasta rollers and meat grinders, it becomes a true multi-functional appliance. Its sturdy design and multiple speed settings allow you to tackle everything from delicate tasks like mixing meringues to heavy-duty dough kneading.
Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker
For coffee lovers, the Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker offers a convenient way to brew the perfect cup every time. This single-serve coffee maker has customizable settings for cup size and brew strength. Whether brewing a quick cup in the morning or entertaining guests, the Keurig K-Express delivers consistent quality with minimal effort.
Hamilton Beach 2-Slice Toaster
A reliable toaster is essential in every kitchen, and the Hamilton Beach 2-Slice Toaster is a great choice. With extra-wide slots to accommodate bagels and thick slices of bread, this toaster also features adjustable browning settings and an automatic shutoff for safety. Its compact size means it doesn’t take up much counter space, making it an excellent addition to any kitchen, big or small.
Cuisinart Mini-Prep Food Processor
The Cuisinart Mini-Prep Food Processor is an invaluable tool for anyone who does a lot of meal prepping. It can easily chop, slice, shred and mix, saving you time on repetitive kitchen tasks. Whether you're making dough for pizza, slicing veggies for a salad or prepping ingredients for your next big meal, this food processor handles it all with efficiency and precision.
Smeg 50's Retro Style Aesthetic Drip Coffee Machine
Bring a touch of vintage charm to your kitchen with the Smeg 50's Retro Style Drip Coffee Machine. The 10-cup glass carafe ensures you can brew enough coffee for family or friends, while the auto start feature allows you to wake up to freshly brewed coffee every morning. Equipped with a keep-warm plate and two coffee strength settings, this drip coffee machine offers both convenience and customization for your perfect cup every time.
