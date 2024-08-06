With the end of summer in sight, we aren't missing out on any chances to celebrate long days and warm weather.
Whether you're hosting a casual outdoor barbecue or are planning an all-out Labor Day weekend bash, we're rounding up all of the lawn games you may want to consider to make your gathering a hit.
For example, find a pastel FUNBOY bowling set featuring six vintage-inspired bowling pins and a large inflatable ball. Set it up for kids in the backyard or bring it for the adults to play on the beach.
L.L.Bean's bocce ball kit is another great option: It has a 4.7-star rating and comes with a carrying case you can monogram.
There's also a portable bean bag toss, a cornhole set under $50 and a giant 4-in-a-row game, all shoppable below.
Continue below to shop our picks!
Outdoor lawn games
YardGames Outdoor Wood Tic-tac-toe with Case
This giant four-connect game comes with a carrying case so you can bring it wherever the party goes.
- $88.94
- Lowe's
MD Sports 36-inch Solid Wood Cornhole Set with All-Weather Bean Bags, Lawn Games
This 4.5-star cornhole set is now under $50 at Walmart.
- $49.97
- $69.99
- Walmart
Bocce ball kit
A monogrammed bocce ball kit makes a great housewarming gift for anyone this Labor Day weekend.
- $129
- L.L.Bean
Cabana stripe portable bean bag toss
These pink and white striped bean bag toss boards are as adorable as they are practical. They are "designed for easy transport" and have integrated handles and foldable legs. This set includes two boards and eight bean bags in a travel tote. Plus, add personalization for $12.50.
- $119.99
- $249
- Mark & Graham
FUNBOY Pastel Rainbow Bowling Set
This pastel bowling set comes with six pins (with a flat, weighted base) and a large inflatable ball.
- $49
- Revolve
Rainbow Croquet Game Set
This four-player croquet set for kids comes with colorful wooden ballets, balls and stakes, wickets, and a canvas carrying bag.
- $59
- Pottery Barn
GoSports Ladder Toss Indoor & Outdoor Game Set with 6 Soft Rubber Bolo Balls and Travel Carrying Case, Classic
This 4.6-star ladder toss has more than 13,000 reviews on Amazon. Play outside or bring it indoors as seasons change.
- $59
- Amazon
SWOOC Games - Ring Toss Game
This ring toss game is the No. 1 bestseller in its category on Amazon.
- $34.99
- Amazon
Spikeball 3 Ball Original Roundnet Game Set - Includes 3 Balls, net and Bag
Calling all Spikeball fans: shop this set from Amazon for under $70. Play it on grass, sand any beyond.
- $69.99
- Amazon
