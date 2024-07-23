As the new school year approaches, many parents are considering the best tools to support their children's education.
Among the most important tools in today's digital age is a reliable laptop. "Good Morning America," spoke to Hansel Lynn, Founder and CEO of theCoderSchool, who provided valuable insights into what parents should consider when choosing a laptop for their child.
Here's a comprehensive guide to help you make an informed decision.
Laptops for elementary school kids
When selecting a laptop for younger children, simplicity and durability should be top priorities. Younger kids typically transition from touch-based devices like iPads to keyboards, according to Lynn. For this age group, a Chromebook is an excellent choice.
"Choose a computer that doesn't have too many bells and whistles yet, like a Chromebook," Lynn advised. "While the functionality of Chromebooks is mostly limited to what can be done on a browser, it's still a great way to start exposing kids to computing power without overwhelming them."
Lynn also points out that Chromebooks have limitations. They do not support complex software like Minecraft, Roblox, or applications like PhotoShop or Microsoft Word (although Google Docs are available). For younger kids, performance metrics such as memory and chip speeds are less critical, making price and durability more important factors.
"Most laptops these days come with parental controls. However, beware that the parent needs to spend time to set them up, as they don't come set up by default," Lynn noted.
Laptops for middle and high school kids
As kids grow older, their laptop needs become more sophisticated. For middle and high school students, Lynn recommends more advanced laptops like Apple MacBooks or those running Windows. These laptops support the installation of applications necessary for schoolwork and passion projects, such as Adobe Illustrator or video editing software.
"Be sure to look at specs like memory, storage, and graphics and chip speed, as some applications will have minimum requirements," Lynn said.
Every child is unique, and their laptop should reflect their individual needs and interests. Lynn emphasizes the importance of identifying the primary use of the laptop before making a purchase.
"Some might prefer laptops that convert to tablets, some kids might need more rugged laptops, and others might just want powerful video editing for their YouTube channel," he said. "The important thing is to first identify why you are buying a laptop, and then research the ones that fit that usage best. Laptops aren't one-size-fits-all!"