Celebration season is upon us and if you are on the hunt for a unique graduation gift, we've got you covered.

Depending on your impressive graduate's plan for life after school, they may be prepping to travel, leave home and take on college life or explore their chosen career path.

You can assume the graduate will receive lots of gifts to celebrate this big accomplishment, so a personalized pick always feels like a special touch. To elevate your idea, check out retailers like Uncommon Goods and Etsy to stand out among gift-givers.

If a more practical gift is your style, you can't go wrong with a pair of noise-canceling headphones that any college-bound student would appreciate for late nights at the library.

Scroll on to check out our compiled list of unique and thoughtful gifts for graduation.

Customizable Covers (For Logos) - Holds Diplomas or Certificates
Etsy

Customizable Covers (For Logos) - Holds Diplomas or Certificates

Price: $33.25 to $38   From: Etsy

Nuuly clothing rental subscription, per month
Nuuly

Nuuly clothing rental subscription, per month

Price: $98   From: Nuuly

University College Map Print
Etsy

University College Map Print

Price: $25.20 to $119.70   From: Etsy

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L
lululemon

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L

Price: $48   From: lululemon

Weekly Planner Pad Tear Off – 52 Undated Weekly Sheets
Amazon

Weekly Planner Pad Tear Off – 52 Undated Weekly Sheets

Price: $13.95 30% SavingsAmazon

Original: $19.99
ANRABESS Women&#39;s Long Sleeve 1/4 Zipper Collar Drop Shoulder Oversized Slouchy Sweatshirt Pullover Sweater with Slit
Amazon

ANRABESS Women's Long Sleeve 1/4 Zipper Collar Drop Shoulder Oversized Slouchy Sweatshirt Pullover Sweater with Slit

Price: $41.99 20% SavingsAmazon

Original: $52.99
Classic Suiting Blazer
Abercrombie & Fitch

Classic Suiting Blazer

Price: $120   From: Abercrombie & Fitch

Customized Retro Leather Watch Case
Etsy

Customized Retro Leather Watch Case

Price: $53.99 to $60.99   From: Etsy

SHINOLA The Runwell Quartz Watch
Huckberry

SHINOLA The Runwell Quartz Watch

Price: $595   From: Huckberry

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones

Price: $169 51% SavingsAmazon

Original: $349.95
Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) – Now with a 6.8&#34; display and adjustable warm light – Black
Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) – Now with a 6.8" display and adjustable warm light – Black

Price: $109.99 21% SavingsAmazon

Original: $139.99
The Italian Leather Studio Bag
Everlane

The Italian Leather Studio Bag

Price: $250   From: Everlane

Collegiate Pouches
Uncommon Goods

Collegiate Pouches

Price: $33   From: Uncommon Goods

Men&#39;s Modern Classics Cap Toe Oxford
Cole Haan

Men's Modern Classics Cap Toe Oxford

Price: $298   From: Cole Haan

Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro

Price: $199.99 12% SavingsAmazon

Original: $229
Zealmer Dainty 18K Gold Plated Compass World Map Pendant Necklace
Amazon

Zealmer Dainty 18K Gold Plated Compass World Map Pendant Necklace

Price: $11.88 37% SavingsAmazon

Original: $18.98
The Defining Decade: Why Your Twenties Matter--And How to Make the Most of Them Now
Amazon

The Defining Decade: Why Your Twenties Matter--And How to Make the Most of Them Now

Price: $15.49   From: Amazon

The Mini Weekender In Berry
BEIS

The Mini Weekender In Berry

Price: $98   From: BEIS

The 26&#34; Check-In Roller In Creamsicle
BEIS

The 26" Check-In Roller In Creamsicle

Price: $308   From: BEIS

Where&#39;s Mom Now That I Need Her?: Surviving Away from Home
Amazon

Where's Mom Now That I Need Her?: Surviving Away from Home

Price: $21.95   From: Amazon

National Parks Explorer Map
Uncommon Goods

National Parks Explorer Map

Price: $19.99 to $40 28% SavingsUncommon Goods

Original: $27.99 to $40
MasterClass membership, per month
MasterClass

MasterClass membership, per month

Price: $10 to $20   From: MasterClass

Graduation and Congratulations Gifts
Amazon

Graduation and Congratulations Gifts

Price: $34.99   From: Amazon

The Graduate Keepsake Library
Uncommon Goods

The Graduate Keepsake Library

Price: $69 to $110   From: Uncommon Goods

The Cosmetic Case In Berry
BEIS

The Cosmetic Case In Berry

Price: $68   From: BEIS

Memory Keepsake Dish Set
Uncommon Goods

Memory Keepsake Dish Set

Price: $180   From: Uncommon Goods

Homesick New Home Candle
Amazon

Homesick New Home Candle

Price: $28.50   From: Amazon

Long Distance Touch Bracelet Set
Uncommon Goods

Long Distance Touch Bracelet Set

Price: $12 to $138   From: Uncommon Goods

