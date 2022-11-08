We've got the home shopping itch.

Now that the weather has turned and Pumpkin Spice Lattes are everywhere, we're looking to bring more fall vibes into our lives.

Not only are we transitioning our fall wardrobes and shopping for blazers, hoodies and the like, we're also searching around for home finds that will make our interiors feel that much more cozy.

On a budget? Don't worry. A total refresh shouldn't mean breaking the bank -- sometimes, it's as simple as switching out your blankets or your candles to make things feel fresh.

We're eyeing all the home newness right now at H&M, for example, with finds under $35.

Shop chic vases as well as cozy candles, table runners, pillow covers and more, below. Plus, find we've got pieces to start prepping your home for the holidays!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Floral Cotton Tablecloth
H&M

Price: $17.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Printed Cotton Curtain Panel
H&M

Price: $24.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Stoneware Candle Holder
H&M

Price: $17.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Glass Candy Dish
H&M

Price: $29.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Patterned Cotton Cushion Cover
H&M

Price: $3.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Cotton Velvet Cushion Cover
H&M

Price: $24.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Large Candle Holder in Clear Fluted Glass
H&M

Price: $34.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

1-pack Linen-blend Curtain
H&M

Price: $34.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Metal Sconce
H&M

Price: $24.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Metal Christmas Ornament
H&M

Price: $4.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Glass Mini Vase
H&M

Price: $12.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Floral Cushion Cover
H&M

Price: $3.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Quilted Cushion Cover
H&M

Price: $29.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Patterned Tablecloth
H&M

Price: $34.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Glass Vase
H&M

Price: $29.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Table Runner
H&M

Price: $24.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Waffled Bath Mat
H&M

Price: $34.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Plant Pot and Saucer
H&M

Price: $24.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Stoneware Bowl
H&M

Price: $6.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

2-pack Jute-blend Placemats
H&M

Price: $12.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Patterned Twin Duvet Cover Set
H&M

Price: $24.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Jersey Baby Blanket
H&M

Price: $24.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Wooden Plant Pot
H&M

Price: $24.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Scented Candle in Glass Holder
H&M

Price: $14.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Chenille Throw
H&M

Price: $24.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Linen-blend Table Runner
H&M

Price: $14.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Scented Candle in Ceramic Holder
H&M

Price: $12.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Linen-blend Cushion Cover
H&M

Price: $17.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Tufted Bath Mat
H&M

Price: $24.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Champagne Coupe
H&M

Price: $9.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Cotton Twin Duvet Cover Set
H&M

Price: $29.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Lidded Scented Candle
H&M

Price: $24.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Glass Tea Light Holder
H&M

Price: $17.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Glass Vase
H&M

Price: $34.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Glass Vase
H&M

Price: $19.99   From: H&M

Shop Now