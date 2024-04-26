Brace yourselves! One of the biggest shopping events of the year, Amazon Prime Day, is making a return this July.

The retailer announced the return of its annual event on Friday, and there are plans for it to be even bigger and better this time around, and packed with plenty of savings.

"I'm thrilled to share that Prime Day will be back this July," Doug Herrington, Amazon CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores, wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. "This will be Amazon's 10th Prime Day, and I'm excited for Prime members around the world to discover some of the best deals of the summer."

Last year's event included deep discounts on everything from big name beauty brands such as Lancôme and Kérastase, as well as Amazon-exclusive deals that you couldn't find anywhere else.

As Prime Day 2024 will be here sooner than you think, we've outlined everything you need to know to prepare ahead of time.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is a 48-hour shopping event that gives Amazon Prime members exclusive access to deals on Amazon.com across all categories including fashion, home, kitchen products and more.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

An Amazon Prime billboard is seen above the Sunset Strip, Feb. 27, 2024, in West Hollywood, Calif. Aaron P/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images

According to a blog post on Amazon's website, Prime Day 2024 will be held in July. This will be Amazon's 10th Prime Day event, according to the company.

"Prime Day will take place in the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the U.S., and the UK," the company stated.

More details will be available in the coming months.

Best Prime Day deals

In past years, Amazon devices such as Echo systems, Fire TV Sticks and Kindles were on sale. It's also a great time to make purchases on electronics that you have been waiting to snag at a lower price.

How do I score the best deals during Prime Day?

During the sale, there will be multiple discounts to explore. If you take bargain hunting seriously, be sure to look out for what Amazon calls "Flash Deals" or "Lightning Deals," which are time-sensitive. While some items are on sale all day long, Lightning Deals will only last as long as selected products remain in stock.

Do I need to have a prime membership?

Yes, Prime Day is for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member just yet? Amazon offers a 30-day free trial of Prime membership for shoppers who want to be able to participate in Prime Day. If you are looking to make the most of this sale, signing up for a membership is the best way to go. For those online shopping lovers who are looking to save all year round, the membership is $14.99/month or $139/year. Students can register at half price for $7.49 per month.

Be sure to check back as more information is released and deals start becoming available to shop.

In the meantime, feel free to browse through some amazing deals you can shop right now.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

40% off Amazon Ring Video Doorbell $59.99

$99.99 Amazon Shop Now

28% off Amazon Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $249

$349 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon THE GYM PEOPLE Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets $22.99 Amazon Shop Now

20% off Amazon Clean Skin Club Clean Towels $14.36

$17.95 Amazon Shop Now

44% off Amazon CAROTE 21Pcs Pots and Pans Set, Nonstick Cookware Sets $127.49

$229.99 Amazon Shop Now

15% off Amazon Momcozy Breast Pump Hands Free M5, Wearable Breast Pump $169.99

$199.99 Amazon Shop Now

25% off Amazon Digital Camera $39.99

$53.99 Amazon Shop Now

15% off Amazon FLEXISPOT Standing Desk $203.99

$239.99 Amazon Shop Now

18% off Amazon Shark HD440BK FlexStyle Air Drying & Styling System $259.99

$319.99 Amazon Shop Now