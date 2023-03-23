Let's face it: We put our rugs through a lot.

Our kitchen rugs face food and beverage stains as we prepare our daily meals. The rugs in our bedrooms have seen makeup stains and go up against kids' arts and crafts on a regular basis. And our living room rugs are probably in desperate need of a cleaning from the dirt on our shoes and our pets' paws.

Luckily, washable rugs help solve all of these problems -- which is why we're shopping for all the best washable area rugs, washable runners, and doormats we can place throughout our homes and clean without too much hassle.

For example, shop picks from Amazon and Wayfair as well as styles available on Ruggable, including the brand's recent collaboration with fashion icon Iris Apfel. We have selections for the kitchen, living room and bedroom for shoppers on the hunt for a full home refresh.

Check it all out below!

Washable area rugs

Ruggable Verena Dark Wood Rug, 5&#39;x7&#39;
Ruggable Verena Dark Wood Rug, 5'x7'

Price: $219   From: Ruggable

Rugland 9x12 Area Rug - Stain Resistant Washable Rug, Anti Slip Backing Rugs for Living Room
Rugland 9x12 Area Rug - Stain Resistant Washable Rug, Anti Slip Backing Rugs for Living Room

Price: $249.99 37% SavingsAmazon

Original: $399.99
Ruggable Sarrah Sage Rug, 5&#39;x7&#39;
Ruggable Sarrah Sage Rug, 5'x7'

Price: $219   From: Ruggable

Ruggable Prado Blue Bouquet Rug, 5&#39;x7&#39;
Ruggable Prado Blue Bouquet Rug, 5'x7'

Price: $219   From: Ruggable

Lorena Canals Early Hours Handmade Cotton Gray/Natural Rug
Lorena Canals Early Hours Handmade Cotton Gray/Natural Rug

Price: $219.99 15% SavingsWayfair

Original: $259
Ruggable Vintage Daisy Bordered Tangerine Premium Rug, 5&#39;x7&#39;
Ruggable Vintage Daisy Bordered Tangerine Premium Rug, 5'x7'

Price: $369   From: Ruggable

Ebern Designs Taneicia Machine Woven / Power Loomed Performance White Rug
Ebern Designs Taneicia Machine Woven / Power Loomed Performance White Rug

Price: $145.99 8% SavingsWayfair

Original: $159.99
Ruggable Sana Stone Premium Rug, 5&#39;x7&#39;
Ruggable Sana Stone Premium Rug, 5'x7'

Price: $369   From: Ruggable

Ruggable Jaque Checkered Stone Rug, 8&#39;x10&#39;
Ruggable Jaque Checkered Stone Rug, 8'x10'

Price: $489   From: Ruggable

Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines x Loloi Sinclair Collection SIN-04 Machine Washable Natural / Sage 5&#39;-0&#34; x 7&#39;-0&#34; Area Rug
Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines x Loloi Sinclair Collection SIN-04 Machine Washable Natural / Sage 5'-0" x 7'-0" Area Rug

Price: $106.47 10% SavingsAmazon

Original: $118.30
Ruggable Melange Solid Sand Rug, 8&#39;x10&#39;
Ruggable Melange Solid Sand Rug, 8'x10'

Price: $489   From: Ruggable

Moynesa Ultra-Thin Washable Vintage Area Rug - 3x5
Moynesa Ultra-Thin Washable Vintage Area Rug - 3x5

Price: $38.99   From: Amazon

Safavieh Kids Playhouse Collection Machine Washable Slip Resistant 5&#39;5&#34; x 7&#39;7&#34; Navy/Gold
Safavieh Kids Playhouse Collection Machine Washable Slip Resistant 5'5" x 7'7" Navy/Gold

Price: $89.36   From: Amazon

SAFAVIEH Kids Playhouse Collection Machine Washable Slip Resistant 5&#39; 5&#34; x 7&#39; 7&#34; Grey/Blue
SAFAVIEH Kids Playhouse Collection Machine Washable Slip Resistant 5' 5" x 7' 7" Grey/Blue

Price: $73.95   From: Amazon

Lorena Canals Reversible Handmade Cotton Ivory/Light Olive Rug
Lorena Canals Reversible Handmade Cotton Ivory/Light Olive Rug

Price: $305.99 18% SavingsWayfair

Original: $375
Ruggable Iris Apfel Birds Of A Feather Green &#38; Peach Rug, 8&#39;x10&#39;
Ruggable Iris Apfel Birds Of A Feather Green & Peach Rug, 8'x10'

Price: $599   From: Ruggable

Washable runner rugs

Ruggable Nina Takesh Loire Ivory Quartz Rug, 2.5&#39;x7&#39;
Ruggable Nina Takesh Loire Ivory Quartz Rug, 2.5'x7'

Price: $209   From: Ruggable

SAFAVIEH Serapi Collection Machine Washable 2&#39; x 9&#39; Red / Navy
SAFAVIEH Serapi Collection Machine Washable 2' x 9' Red / Navy

Price: $46.53   From: Amazon

H&M Patterned Rug with Fringe
H&M Patterned Rug with Fringe

Price: $32.99   From: H&M

Ruggable Delphina Delft Blue Rug, 2.5&#39;x7&#39;
Ruggable Delphina Delft Blue Rug, 2.5'x7'

Price: $169   From: Ruggable

Ruggable Kamran Ivory Opal Rug, 2.5&#39;x7&#39;
Ruggable Kamran Ivory Opal Rug, 2.5'x7'

Price: $169   From: Ruggable

Ruggable Jonathan Adler Inkdrop Camel &#38; Ivory Rug, 2.5&#39;x7&#39;
Ruggable Jonathan Adler Inkdrop Camel & Ivory Rug, 2.5'x7'

Price: $209   From: Ruggable

Langley Street Kellum Machine Woven / Power Loomed Performance Ivory/Gray Rug
Langley Street Kellum Machine Woven / Power Loomed Performance Ivory/Gray Rug

Price: $68.99 46% SavingsWayfair

Original: $129
Washable doormats

Ruggable Iris Apfel Spring Has Sprung Turquoise Doormat
Ruggable Iris Apfel Spring Has Sprung Turquoise Doormat

Price: $179   From: Ruggable

Ruggable Poppy Fields Doormat
Ruggable Poppy Fields Doormat

Price: $149   From: Ruggable

Finchitty Indoor Door Mat, Non-Slip Absorbent Resist Dirt Entrance Mat, Washable Mats for Entryway
Finchitty Indoor Door Mat, Non-Slip Absorbent Resist Dirt Entrance Mat, Washable Mats for Entryway

Price: $11.99   From: Amazon

OLANLY Door Mats Indoor, Non-Slip, Absorbent, Dirt Resist, Entrance Washable Mat
OLANLY Door Mats Indoor, Non-Slip, Absorbent, Dirt Resist, Entrance Washable Mat

Price: $13.99   From: Amazon

