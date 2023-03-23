Let's face it: We put our rugs through a lot.
Our kitchen rugs face food and beverage stains as we prepare our daily meals. The rugs in our bedrooms have seen makeup stains and go up against kids' arts and crafts on a regular basis. And our living room rugs are probably in desperate need of a cleaning from the dirt on our shoes and our pets' paws.
Luckily, washable rugs help solve all of these problems -- which is why we're shopping for all the best washable area rugs, washable runners, and doormats we can place throughout our homes and clean without too much hassle.
For example, shop picks from Amazon and Wayfair as well as styles available on Ruggable, including the brand's recent collaboration with fashion icon Iris Apfel. We have selections for the kitchen, living room and bedroom for shoppers on the hunt for a full home refresh.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Washable area rugs
Ruggable Verena Dark Wood Rug, 5'x7'
Rugland 9x12 Area Rug - Stain Resistant Washable Rug, Anti Slip Backing Rugs for Living Room
Price: $249.99 • 37% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $399.99
Ruggable Sarrah Sage Rug, 5'x7'
Ruggable Prado Blue Bouquet Rug, 5'x7'
Lorena Canals Early Hours Handmade Cotton Gray/Natural Rug
Price: $219.99 • 15% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $259
Ruggable Vintage Daisy Bordered Tangerine Premium Rug, 5'x7'
Ebern Designs Taneicia Machine Woven / Power Loomed Performance White Rug
Price: $145.99 • 8% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $159.99
Ruggable Sana Stone Premium Rug, 5'x7'
Ruggable Jaque Checkered Stone Rug, 8'x10'
Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines x Loloi Sinclair Collection SIN-04 Machine Washable Natural / Sage 5'-0" x 7'-0" Area Rug
Price: $106.47 • 10% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $118.30
Ruggable Melange Solid Sand Rug, 8'x10'
Moynesa Ultra-Thin Washable Vintage Area Rug - 3x5
Safavieh Kids Playhouse Collection Machine Washable Slip Resistant 5'5" x 7'7" Navy/Gold
SAFAVIEH Kids Playhouse Collection Machine Washable Slip Resistant 5' 5" x 7' 7" Grey/Blue
Lorena Canals Reversible Handmade Cotton Ivory/Light Olive Rug
Price: $305.99 • 18% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $375
Ruggable Iris Apfel Birds Of A Feather Green & Peach Rug, 8'x10'
Washable runner rugs
Ruggable Nina Takesh Loire Ivory Quartz Rug, 2.5'x7'
SAFAVIEH Serapi Collection Machine Washable 2' x 9' Red / Navy
H&M Patterned Rug with Fringe
Ruggable Delphina Delft Blue Rug, 2.5'x7'
Ruggable Kamran Ivory Opal Rug, 2.5'x7'
Ruggable Jonathan Adler Inkdrop Camel & Ivory Rug, 2.5'x7'
Langley Street Kellum Machine Woven / Power Loomed Performance Ivory/Gray Rug
Price: $68.99 • 46% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $129
Washable doormats
Ruggable Iris Apfel Spring Has Sprung Turquoise Doormat
Ruggable Poppy Fields Doormat
Finchitty Indoor Door Mat, Non-Slip Absorbent Resist Dirt Entrance Mat, Washable Mats for Entryway
OLANLY Door Mats Indoor, Non-Slip, Absorbent, Dirt Resist, Entrance Washable Mat