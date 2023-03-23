Let's face it: We put our rugs through a lot.

Our kitchen rugs face food and beverage stains as we prepare our daily meals. The rugs in our bedrooms have seen makeup stains and go up against kids' arts and crafts on a regular basis. And our living room rugs are probably in desperate need of a cleaning from the dirt on our shoes and our pets' paws.

Luckily, washable rugs help solve all of these problems -- which is why we're shopping for all the best washable area rugs, washable runners, and doormats we can place throughout our homes and clean without too much hassle.

For example, shop picks from Amazon and Wayfair as well as styles available on Ruggable, including the brand's recent collaboration with fashion icon Iris Apfel. We have selections for the kitchen, living room and bedroom for shoppers on the hunt for a full home refresh.

Check it all out below!

Washable area rugs

Amazon Rugland 9x12 Area Rug - Stain Resistant Washable Rug, Anti Slip Backing Rugs for Living Room Price : $249.99 • 37% Savings Amazon Original: $399.99 Shop Now

Wayfair Lorena Canals Early Hours Handmade Cotton Gray/Natural Rug Price : $219.99 • 15% Savings Wayfair Original: $259 Shop Now

Ruggable Ruggable Vintage Daisy Bordered Tangerine Premium Rug, 5'x7' Price: $369 • From: Ruggable Shop Now

Wayfair Ebern Designs Taneicia Machine Woven / Power Loomed Performance White Rug Price : $145.99 • 8% Savings Wayfair Original: $159.99 Shop Now

Amazon Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines x Loloi Sinclair Collection SIN-04 Machine Washable Natural / Sage 5'-0" x 7'-0" Area Rug Price : $106.47 • 10% Savings Amazon Original: $118.30 Shop Now

Amazon Moynesa Ultra-Thin Washable Vintage Area Rug - 3x5 Price: $38.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Safavieh Kids Playhouse Collection Machine Washable Slip Resistant 5'5" x 7'7" Navy/Gold Price: $89.36 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon SAFAVIEH Kids Playhouse Collection Machine Washable Slip Resistant 5' 5" x 7' 7" Grey/Blue Price: $73.95 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Wayfair Lorena Canals Reversible Handmade Cotton Ivory/Light Olive Rug Price : $305.99 • 18% Savings Wayfair Original: $375 Shop Now

Ruggable Ruggable Iris Apfel Birds Of A Feather Green & Peach Rug, 8'x10' Price: $599 • From: Ruggable Shop Now

Washable runner rugs

Ruggable Ruggable Nina Takesh Loire Ivory Quartz Rug, 2.5'x7' Price: $209 • From: Ruggable Shop Now

Amazon SAFAVIEH Serapi Collection Machine Washable 2' x 9' Red / Navy Price: $46.53 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Ruggable Ruggable Jonathan Adler Inkdrop Camel & Ivory Rug, 2.5'x7' Price: $209 • From: Ruggable Shop Now

Wayfair Langley Street Kellum Machine Woven / Power Loomed Performance Ivory/Gray Rug Price : $68.99 • 46% Savings Wayfair Original: $129 Shop Now

Washable doormats

Ruggable Ruggable Iris Apfel Spring Has Sprung Turquoise Doormat Price: $179 • From: Ruggable Shop Now

Amazon Finchitty Indoor Door Mat, Non-Slip Absorbent Resist Dirt Entrance Mat, Washable Mats for Entryway Price: $11.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

