Being from a famous family of hoteliers teaches a person a thing or two about interiors, and Nicky Hilton put that innate eye for design to work with her new collaboration with washable rug makers Ruggable.
"GMA" got the chance to chat with her about how she, alongside her mother, Kathy Hilton, developed the sophisticated 10-piece collection. It all started when she said she needed to have a rug of her own cleaned and discovered a nasty surprise.
"One of the real 'aha!' moments for me with starting this collection was I was going to get my rug cleaned and I called the place and they quoted me more to clean it than the price of the actual rug!" Hilton said.
And she's not wrong -- larger upholstery cleanings can get pricey very quickly. According to Home Advisor, a typical 8x10 foot rug can cost up to $600 to clean -- and that price only goes up when dealing with older, larger or more delicate rugs.
Once Hilton found out about Ruggable, though, she was sold.
"The washable factor is incredible," she noted, citing her three young children and pets as just a few reasons Ruggable's products can be so convenient.
When dreaming up the line's aesthetic, Hilton recalled her mother's advice that you should always start with the rug and build up around it when decorating a room. The two also looked to their past and current homes for inspiration. Hilton told "GMA:"
"While my mom and I were designing the collection, we definitely took inspiration from our homes, hotels we've lived in...For example, there's lots of art deco influences in the collection from our time living at the Waldorf Astoria," Hilton said.
And speaking of family, Hilton was happy to gush about how quickly her family has grown over the past few years, including her sister Paris Hilton and brother Baron Hilton's baby broods.
"My family has grown so much in the past few years. My brother Baron just had a baby. My cousin Brooke has a few babies around the same age as my children. And then Paris has her babies. So we really have this growing second generation of cousins. And it's so much fun, because that's what I grew up with. And when they all get together it is the most fun time and I can't wait for this summer. Hopefully we'll squeeze in some fun family vacations with everyone," she said.
With all those little ones running around, this collection is sure to come in handy.
