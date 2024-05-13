Paris Hilton shared a video of her family over the weekend to celebrate her first Mother's Day as a mom of two.
"My first Mother's Day as a mom of two! My heart is so full today," Hilton wrote in the caption of an Instagram post Sunday.
The post included a video featuring a montage of clips of her two children, Phoenix and London, whom she shares with husband Carter Reum.
Playing in the background of the post was Sia's song "Fame Won't Love You," which features Hilton.
In April, Hilton shared the first photos of her daughter London on Instagram. In the caption of her post, she shared how her "journey through motherhood" inspired "Fame Won't Love You."
"My incredible journey through motherhood has inspired a new, deeply personal song with my dear friend Sia called 'Fame Won’t Love You,'" she wrote at the time. "The song serves as a reminder that the special bond I feel with my children, my husband & my family is more valuable than anything else in the world. It's an anthem that will empower you to hold your most sacred relationships even closer to your heart - whether with family, friends, or yourself."
In her Mother's Day post over the weekend, Hilton also asked families to use the hashtag of her song, #FameWontLoveYou in their Mother's Day post, so she could see her followers' "beautiful families."
Hilton announced she and Reum had welcomed son Phoenix in January 2023. The couple welcomed London in November 2023.