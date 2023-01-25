Paris Hilton is a mom.

The 41-year-old entrepreneur and her husband Carter Reum, also 41, recently welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, "Good Morning America" has confirmed.

Taking to Instagram to share the exciting news, Hilton shared an adorable close-up of the baby holding her thumb.

"You are already loved beyond words," she captioned the snapshot, adding a blue heart emoji.

"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," Hilton told People, which confirmed the couple welcomed a son via surrogate. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."