For 25 years, "Good Morning America" has been surprising moms across the country with a special "Breakfast in Bed" celebration.
This May, "GMA" is honoring Shelly Carter, a mom of four and assistant fire chief at Hamden Fire Department in Hamden, Connecticut.
Carter has been a trailblazer for over two decades and in 2023, was sworn in as the first Black female fire chief in New England.
Carter's sister, Rene'e Sermons, nominated her for the "Breakfast in Bed" honor this spring and she and Carter's family, including her mother, husband, four sons, a bonus son and two more exchange students she also calls her "sons," teamed up with "GMA" for the big surprise at the Hamden Fire Station Friday.
"My sister is so phenomenal, not only to our family but to the fire community, to her girls camp and I wanted the world to know that regardless of any obstacle, Shelly never stopped taking the dare. They dared you and you keep pursuing," Sermons said. "So I wanted the world to know, as you pursue in your career, you empower women in the fire service and in our family. So whatever you do, never stop taking a dare. Never stop!"
In addition to a pancake breakfast and a serenade from Grammy Award-winning gospel duo Mary Mary, there were surprises for Carter and the Hamden Fire Department from Expedia Group, Ready Rack by Groves, Seek Thermal, Stop and Shop, Target.
Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett was also on hand to proclaim May 10 as Shelly Carter Day.