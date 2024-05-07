Emeril Lagasse has served up a surprise breakfast in bed to deserving moms for 25 years at secret locations across the country with "Good Morning America" for Mother's Day.
This year, the chef sat down with "Good Morning America" ahead of the occasion to look back at some of the best mom-ents.
"It's been a lot of fun. It's been a lot of special people along the journey," Lagasse said.
While the chef and restaurateur said "there's been so many" wonderful surprises, "the best reaction we ever received" was back in 2011 for Mary Tyson in Albany, Georgia.
"She was so shocked when we knocked on the door," he recalled. "She lost her mind and then when her family started coming" along with the whole city, including fellow members of her church, military, local leaders and other friends -- Lagasse fondly remembered serving her a special breakfast dish made with her favorite ingredient, strawberries.
The year prior, surprising Almaz Gebremedhin, "was probably one of the most touching emotional ones for me," Lagasse told "GMA." "She was the refugee from Ethiopia [with] five children. And she was a cleaning lady at this hospital. And when I when I entered to go find her. She froze... and what was special was her her kids. She's the woman of the year for sure. All of her kids she put through college."
"I got goosebumps just thinking about it," he said.
Emeril Lagasse Mother's Day recipes inspired by his mom
Lagasse finds the inspiration to honor these moms from his own "hardcore Portuguese" mom, Hilda Medeiros. "She [was] special -- But we're we're still together."
He said his mannerisms and gestures in the kitchen resemble that of his late mother's also.
"My wife tells me that all the time, she says, 'just like like your mom," he said.
To pay homage to Hilda, Lagasse shared a new recipe with "GMA" for one of her favorite breakfasts, chorizo potato hash.
"What I would do for my mom is plate it, then I would put the fried egg right on top," he said. "Happy Mother’s Day Mom. I know you’re up there," Lagasse said blowing a kiss.
Chorizo and Potato Hash with Fried Eggs Over Easy
Ingredients
2 1/2 cups peeled and cubed (1/2-inch) russet potatoes
Salt, as needed
2 tablespoons olive oil
3/4 pound chorizo sausage, fresh or smoked, crumbled or coarsely chopped
1 cup minced onion
1/2 cup finely chopped red bell peppers
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 cup beef or chicken broth
Emeril’s Original Essence or other Creole Seasoning
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Fried Eggs Over Easy, for serving, recipe follows
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
Directions
Place the potatoes in a medium saucepan with enough salted water to cover by 1-inch. Bring to a boil and cook until just tender but still firm, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain well.
In a large skillet over medium high heat, add the olive oil and, when hot, add the sausage, breaking it into smaller pieces if necessary, and cook until browned, usually 5 to 6 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels.
To the fat remaining in the pan, add the onions and bell peppers and cook, stirring, over medium-high heat, until soft, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, for 1 minute.
Add the potatoes and cook, stirring only occasionally, until starting to crisp and brown, 7 to 8 minutes.
Return the sausage to the pan and season with salt, pepper, and Essence to taste. Add the beef stock and bring to a boil, stirring gently to keep the potatoes in tact. Reduce the heat and simmer until the mixture thickens slightly, 1 to 2 minutes. Adjust the seasoning to taste if necessary and cover to keep warm while preparing the eggs.
Divide the hash among 4 large plates and top each serving with 2 fried eggs. Garnish the eggs and hash with the parsley and serve immediately.
Fried Eggs Over-Easy
Makes 8 eggs, 4 servings
Ingredients
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
8 large eggs
Salt to taste
Freshly ground black pepper to taste
Directions
Melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in each of 2 heavy medium skillets over medium-high heat.
When the butter is foamy, carefully crack 2 eggs one at a time into each skillet and season lightly with salt and pepper.
Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover, and cook until the whites are firm and set and the yolks are still runny, about 2 minutes.
Uncover and, using a spatula, separate the eggs from one another and gently flip. Cook uncovered on the second side briefly for runny yolks, 20 to 30 seconds, or longer for firm yolks.
Remove from the heat, season with salt and pepper to taste, and transfer to plates.
Repeat with the remaining butter and eggs, and serve immediately, 2 eggs per person.
Recipe reprinted courtesy Chef Emeril Lagasse, all rights reserved
