Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum have welcomed their second child together, "Good Morning America" has confirmed.

Hilton took to her Instagram on Thanksgiving to share a photo of a pink onesie with the word London embroidered on it, appearing to reveal the baby's name. The photo also shows a pair of pink sunglasses with heart-shaped lenses and a crocheted bunny.

"Thankful for my baby girl," she captioned the post, which garnered congratulatory messages from the likes of Kris Jenner, Naomi Campbell, Demi Lovato and more.

Hilton also took to her TikTok to share several videos of her mentioning a new baby's arrival. In one, she asks son Phoenix if he's excited about his new sister.

"I love you angel. Are you the big brother today? You the big brother now? You going to watch after your sister?" she asks him in the adorable clip.

Hilton and Reum, who married in November 2021, welcomed son Phoenix in January.